Red Sole is much improved, ready to win

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(4) VENERABLE showed potential when fifth at Scottsville. He should have improved after his first try on the Poly.

(2) BIM BAM BUDDY lacked a bit of speed in that race but was not far off Venerable. He, too, could improve on this surface.

(3) BLESS ME FRED'S speed ratings suggest he has potential. Gelded and trying the Poly with a 4kg claimer up, he could surprise.

(10) TRITON, (11) NEVERENDING LOVE and (12) FOREST PHOENIX have drawn wide but have shown enough to be in the firing line.

RACE 2 (1,900M)

(1) FLYING BULL should relish the Poly and he should make light work of this race with just 49.5kg to carry.

(3) DONALD MCDONALD is humping 61kg. He is giving weight to all but is holding form. He should be at a peak in his third run after rest.

(4) MAGICAL MIDLANDS won a nice race last time. On pedigree, he should have no problem with the extra trip.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(4) RED SOLE turned in a much-improved performance on returning from a rest and a gelding operation. He then backed that up with a second behind the promising Siya Vuma when switched to the Poly. The one to beat.

(2) ROYAL MONARCH was a bit disappointing after running third in a strong-form race. But he bounced back to his best when beaten a short head on his Poly debut. He should make a race of it.

(1) MY LORD AND MASTER has done a lot better of late and may be looking for this distance. He is bred for it.

The gelded (9) BROADWAY could put aside his disappointing form for his new yard.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

Subsequent winners have followed out of (2) AIRWAYS LAW and (4) SILVER STARDUST'S respective maiden wins. Both won well enough to suggest they could be dangerous on handicap debut. Both have drawn well.

(3) JUSTFORTHEEPENNY has yet to win on the Poly and has disappointed since a good maiden win. But he has also drawn well and should prefer this shorter trip.

(5) TEICHMAN is back on the Poly and has dropped in the ratings. He is a threat.

(9) FERRARI ICE is a strong finisher on the Poly, given the right pace.

The front-running (10) DON'T TOUCH ME is out to complete a hat-trick.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(8) GALLIC CHIEF boasts high-class juvenile form. It will not surprise to see him overcome his draw and win. He has a 4kg claimer up and could relish this shorter trip.

Another three-year-old, (6) COLD FACT, is as fast as they come. The Highveld-based runner could be looking for this surface.

(5) HERECOMESTHERAIN beat a nice bunch, including classy three-year-olds last time. He looks on the up.

(1) VAR AGLOW, (2) DANDOLO, (10) VALIENTE and (3) DI MAZZIO are not out of it.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(6) BIG EYED GIRL enjoyed returning to this trip last time and could be happier on the Poly.

His fellow three-year-old, (5) AUNTY LIZZY, won better than the margin suggested on her Poly debut with blinkers. She could make further improvement.

(2) DIAMONDS 'N DUST has dropped only a few points in the merit ratings but is back on the Poly. From a plum draw, he could prove dangerous.

(1) BINGIN BEACH has been off for a while but she showed promise in both races as a juvenile and must be watched.

(10) LADY CATHERINE loves this track. Respect her.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(4) GURU'S PRIDE is back on the Poly. The last time he raced on the surface, he had valid excuses. The drop of a few points could be enough to see him succeed again.

(1) SNIPER SHOT ran an encouragingly last time. Now with a light weight and the best draw, he can finally score.

(8) SOCRATES is another battle-hardened campaigner heading the right way again. But he needs to overcome a wide draw.

(9) CHATTERTONS KEEPER has been hard to catch on the Poly but has a bit more to do.

(3) PETRA, (5) LOVE BOMB and (11) TREAD SWIFTLY can threaten.