Red Ten looks a cut above the rest

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) PROCRASTINATOR should be at peak fitness. Could open his account.

(1) MARRAKECH has been threatening. Should give another good performance.

(7) PURPLE PANTHER found no support on debut but finished strongly for a close second. Should not be far off.

(10) WILDEYE eased in the betting on debut. Found problems but finished strongly. Respect.

(11) TRUE SANGUE can improve.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(6) LADY NICA can only improve. Must be respected.

(3) BOLD LEAH was too keen with blinkers last time. Should run well if can settle.

Watch newcomers (8) PETUNIA and (10) PIN IT.

(7) YOU DESERVE IT and (9) LETAS MAGIC can run well fresh on debut.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) CASTLE CORNER found problems last start. Is out to redeem himself, but there are a few runners taking him on.

(9) DR DOOLITTLE was not fancied on debut but finished like a train to get second.

(8) DARK VISION races as a gelding now and sports blinkers. Any improvement should see him fight this out.

(2) SUMMERDALE has a money chance.

(11) PURPLE MAGIC is looking to improve.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(10) FLYING FIRST CLASS will try her best to upset the apple cart.

(1) ABERDARE was not striding out last time. Could get back on track.

Stable companions (2) LIVERPOOL LEGEND, (3) MAKE A PENNY and (7) ELECTRIC BOOTS are from the in-form St John Gray's yard. Anyone of them could strike gold.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) VICTORIA PAIGE needs to win as a confidence booster, even though not at her best.

These three-year-olds have scope for improvement: (5) SWEET AND SPICY (hurt her mouth last time) and (3) ELUSIVE WOMAN.

(4) SHEZAGLO could join the fight for the minor money.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(5) RED TEN acquitted himself well in a Greyville feature last time. Could prove too strong for the opposition.

(6) GIMMETHEGOAHEAD was backed when winning second-up. Will come on.

(1) LEOPOLD finished a length in front of (2) TREE TUMBO last start over this distance and could confirm. They give a lot of weight to the year-younger Red Ten and Gimmethegoahead.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(8) RISE AS ONE was not expected to and never got into the feature race in his post-debut. He meets a lot weaker and could resume winning ways.

(7) SNOW IN SEATTLE is having his peak run and should confirm form with (11) IN FULL BLOOM and (1) SOUL CONNECTION.

(5) HEART OF A LEGEND is always a trier.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(7) ULULATE could feature if she takes her place. If she does not, then stable companion (4) LETS TALK could prove a good substitute. He won second-up and has plenty of scope for improvement.

(12) CHARMZ LUCK could get into the action if covered till late.

(1) WAQAAS is back to form.

Can never be ignored for money.