Rehaizat gets 8 Singapore race days

Jockey Tengku Rehaizat has been suspended for eight Singapore race days for reckless riding on Raging Brave in Race 4 on Saturday.

In directing his mount inwards near the 1,200m mark, he caused Nineteen Glory to be checked and carried inwards onto Red Claw, who was checked and carried inwards onto Big Day.

Big Day was checked and carried inwards onto Forever Good, who was also severely checked and crowded onto the running rails.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account Rehaizat's record, guilty plea, the degree of interference and recklessness.

He was suspended from the following day until Aug 29, which covers eight Singapore race days.

He was advised of his right of appeal.