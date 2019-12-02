Rehaizat ousted three days, Azhar fined $1,000

Jockey T Rehaizat has been suspended for three Singapore race days over his handling of Howl in Race 5 at Kranji on Friday night.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding in that near the 1,000m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear of Eastiger (Apprentice M Nizar). This slowed the tempo, which resulted in Eastiger having to be checked.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account his record, guilty plea, the degree of interference and carelessness.

As Rehaizat was engaged to ride at Kranji yesterday, his suspension will start from today until Jan 1.

On the same night, jockey I Azhar has copped a $1,000 fine over his ride on Clarton Palace in Race 9.

At the conclusion of an inquiry into the riding of the horse over the concluding stages, Azhar was fined $1,000 for failing to ride his mount out to the end of the race. He finished fifth.

In assessing penalty, the stewards could not be satisfied that it had affected the placings.