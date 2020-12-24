Relentless in galloping mood

Relentless (No. 4) finishing an eye-catching third to Boomba (No. 6) and Infinite Wisdom in his last start. He is ready to win on Sunday. TNP PHOTO: SALWA SUANDI

You had to salute his effort in the Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe earlier this month.

Things went wrong and it was not the smoothest race Relentless had run.

Still, he put in a supreme effort to finish third behind Boomba and runner-up Infinite Wisdom.

At the post, less than half a length separated the top three in that $125,000 feature.

Relentless has been entered for the Class 4 (2) sprint over 1,400m on Sunday and, in preparation for that assignment, he was sent for a gallop on the training track yesterday morning.

With Marc Lerner in the plate, he galloped with a stablemate, clocking 40.2sec unextended for 600m.

It was a good piece of work and testimony to trainer Tim Fitzsimmons, who has kept him ticking over nicely in that three-week period between races.

Still a three-year-old and obviously learning the ropes, Relentless has nevertheless been as honest as they come and the $52,000 he has cashed in so far has already covered his purchase price.

And to think, he's had only four starts at Kranji.

Come Sunday, it will be the first time he tackles the 1,400m trip.

But, given his preference and style of racing, the distance should be ideal. He always wakes up and charges home from no-man's land.

Earlier in the 10-race Christmas programme, keep an eye on Fort Mustang. He showed good action in his workout, clocking 39.8sec for 600m.

From Hideyuki Takaoka's yard, Fort Mustang has had 10 starts and, on two occasions, he played bridesmaid.

Like in his last start on Golden Horseshoe Day. he drew the BKE and was obliged to race wide for all of the 1,200m trip.

He came with big, bounding strides over the final 200m, but went down by half a length to Zygarde.

The other time he finished second was before the lockdown.That day in February, it was reported he raced greenly and was fodder for the winner, Takhi, who won by 11/2 lengths.

Fort Mustang deserves a break and his winning turn could come in Race 4.

From the people who race Gentlemen Agreement in the red-and-green silks, we have Gentlemen Excellent making his debut in Race 6.

Trained by Shane Baertschiger, the newcomer showed up on the training track to run 600m in a fluent 37.7sec.

Matthew Kellady did the steering.

Indeed, Kellady has been involved in most of Gentlemen Excellent's preparation for this debut run. To date, the chestnut has run two trials with Kellady in the saddle.

He finished second to Resolution in that first one on Dec 1. In his latest effort on Dec 17, he put in a five-star show, winning the 1,000m hit-out by breaking the one-minute mark.

He looks good to go and, right now, being a "reserve", it is just a matter of him getting a spot in the starting gates.

Yesterday's Kranji gallops by horses engaged on Sunday

RACE 1

Voluntad (M Lerner) 40.3. Sun Elizabeth (J See) 36.9.

RACE 2

Bright Future 37.5. Wind Of Dubai 37.1.

RACE 3

Rise Of Empire (M Kellady) 38.1.

RACE 4

Rock Artist 37.7. Rings Of Fire (Kellady) 37.4. Fort Mustang * 39.8. Fountain Of Fame * (M Nizar) 37.1. Barbarian 39.1. Accumulation (K Hakim) 38.2.

RACE 5

Catch The Star (M Zaki) 37.7. Sportscaster 36.7. Bebop * 39.4.

RACE 6

Costeau * (L Beuzelin) 37.1. Gentlemen Excellent * (Kellady) 37.7.

RACE 7

Nepean * (Kellady) 37.3.

RACE 8

Tsurian (CC Wong) 38.8. Master Sommelier 38.1.

RACE 9

Buddy Buddy * 37.1.

RACE 10

Hadeer * 34..8. Lucky Imperator * (R Iskandar) 42.7. Lim's Spin * 37.9. Relentless * (Lerner) 40.2. From The Navy * (Kellady) 37.7.