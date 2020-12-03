Resolution does everything right

A fortnight ago, he proved a handful to load into the chute.

But, when the starter said "go" and the gates crashed open, there was absolutely nothing wrong with the way he bounded out.

Resolution was smartest away and, once he had found the front, the others in that race did not stand a whiff of a chance.

On the day, Resolution gave jockey Ryan Munger a sedan-chair ride. When the finish line loomed, horse and jockey had beaten the rest hands down.

Officially, it went down as a four-length victory. In reality, the gap looked like an eternity.

Still, that spot of tardiness or impetuousness behind the gates did not go down well with the racing stewards, who deemed it warranted a starting stall test.

Well, that he did on Tuesday morning, and, I dare say, he passed it with flying colours.

But, unlike that searing speed which he showed when winning that last race, he was more subdued on Tuesday morning.

Ridden by Shafrizal Saleh, Resolution was allowed to take the seat behind the pace set by Apollo Rock. There he stayed until the 250m mark, when his rider clicked him into action.

Resolution relished the chance to stretch those legs and he quickly raced to the front.

In fairness, newcomer Gentlemen Excellent and Lim's Straight tried to make a race of it. But the momentum was with Resolution, who won with half a length to spare.

His time for the 1,000m was a modest 61.16sec. But, then again, that seemed to be the order of the day with none of the four other winners of the trials breaking the minute-mark.

In the same trial, Lim's Straight also impressed. He ran third, but it was a good enough run to suggest he has an outstanding chance in Saturday's Singapore Golden Horseshoe.

Lim's Straight, who was ridden by former jockey Danny Beasley, held a midfield spot for most of the trip. He did his best work over the concluding stages.

Trained by Daniel Meagher, the three-year-old is in tip-top condition. The trial was, I reckon, Meagher's way of tying up the loose ends.

Given the prevailing prices at horse sales these days, to go under the hammer for $20,000 is considered a steal.

That is what the owners paid for Lim's Straight last year and they recouped every last cent when their three-year-old hammered his rivals when winning on debut.

Ridden by Tengku Rehaizat and sent out at $213 for the win, Lim's Straight won that Restricted Maiden event with some clout. He held third until well into the straight, before hitting the front and pulling away to win by over a length.

It could have been by much more had the finish line not come up so soon in that 1,200m race on grass. That win earned him in excess of $40,000 - double his purchase price.

Well, there is another pot of gold coming up on Saturday - the $125,000 prize pool in the Golden Horseshoe.

To be run over the 1,200m on the short course, it is an excellent race for a youngster to win. Right now, Lim's Straight has it in his crosshairs.