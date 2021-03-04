Retallick hard to oppose in opening race

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) RETALLICK looks hard to oppose. He has been runner-up in all three runs and should win easily.

(8) VOLTRON, (4) VOLLUTO and (5) FRANCA were not far back on their debut runs. They can improve with experience.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(3) CORDILLERA has ability but ran a flat second run after a rest. If she produces her peak run, she should make amends.

(1) ZILLZAAL and (4) PURE STATE are looking to hit top form.

(2) RIVERSTOWN comes off a rest and could win this fresh.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) EYES ON TIGER and (2) GRAPPLER should contest the finish in a small field. It could go either way.

(3) GLOBAL TOWN should get into the trifecta.

First-timer (7) LEGERDEMAIN and (6) KASAI VELVET are looking to get into those quartet bets.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) SABRINA FAIRCHILD meets a moderate lot and rates as the one to beat.

(2) SANUK could get into the money. Watch the first-timers (7) SHIKURU and (6) MIDNIGHT GEM. They do not need to be too good to win this.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(7) HOTCHIWITCHI found no support on debut but took third place. She should run a big race.

(2) GREENHILL is improving nicely and could get into the money.

(1) PRINCESS SABRINA could have a say if she behaves at the start.

(9) PICK A LILY can improve on debut.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(3) PARALLAX showed improvement in blinkers last time and should make a bold bid.

(8) TWIN TURBO finished nearly four lengths behind him but is on the up.

(1) EARL comes off a rest and sports blinkers. He should be thereabouts.

(2) WHITE FANG, (4) IRISH RAIN and (5) SITTING BULL could get into the mix.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) CASTLE DURROW was a bit out of his depth last time, but he could get back to winning ways.

(7) KEEPINGTHEPEACE did not enjoy the soft underfoot conditions last time. Should do better.

Stable companion (8) INTEGRITY needed her last outing and could feature.

(4) MAUBY eventually won her maiden last time but is maturing.