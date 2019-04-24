Revolution all set to sprint

Revolution in one of his four wins.

Only twice in 11 starts has he finished outside the board. The first time was last October when having his fifth start.

Then, at his last start earlier this month, it happened again. In the JBBA Singapore Sprint won by Bold Thruster, Revolution failed to get in a punch.

One-paced all the way, he eventually finished seventh - some 31/2 lengths behind the winner.

If you were one of those who came away from that race lighter in the pocket, well, don't be too hasty in discarding him to the pile of has-beens.

Revolution is far from finished. Indeed, he looks to have an outstanding chance in Friday's top race - the 1,200m sprint for Class 3 horses on the Polytrack.

That was after he turned in a good gallop on the training track yesterday morning.

Taken out by jockey Daniel Moor, Revolution showed that there was nothing amiss at his last start when he reeled off the 600m in 37.5sec.

It was a fine piece of work from the four-time winner who has, in his short career, banked in more that $200,000 for his owners, the Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable.

Prepared for the races by former champion trainer Alwin Tan, Revolution is one of those horses who bring much joy to his connections.

It was just 10 days after turning three years old that he had his first Kranji start and, boy, did he show off.

Holding a spot just off midfield, Moor got him going when they straightened and, with the accelerator floored, he came charging at the leader, Quadcopter.

He failed to catch him by just 1/2 length. But it told punters that he was a horse worth keeping tabs on.

That they did and, at his second start on Aug 24, they cautiously backed him down to $33 - half of what he showed on debut.

He didn't disappoint them. Trainer Tan produced him looking like a million bucks and, after lolling about in fifth spot, his jockey Alysha Collett began to work on him and he responded, winning by 3/4 lengths.

Two more wins followed, the last one coming in mid-February when he - in his usual fashion - finished off the race better than the rest, winning that 1,100m contest by almost a length.

Revolution meets some nice types on Friday. There are four last-start winners in the line-up. And there's Jomo to contend with. But the chestnut colt is up to the task.

There were several good gallops on Monday. Among those who showed up was California.

He had apprentice T Krishna in the saddle when he ran out the 600m in38.2sec.

Trained by Ricardo Le Grange and owned by Shirtliff Stable, California didn't fire a shot on debut, finishing fifth and almost six lengths behind Galvarino.

It didn't stir much confidence but he would have garnered a busload of friends when he went to the trials early this month.

Ridden by Nooresh Juglall, he held second early and hit the front at the top of the stretch to win by 1/2 length. Carrying 62kg, he clocked a better than average time of 60.82sec for the trip.

California will win a race sooner rather than later. Indeed, it could be as early as Friday. So, keep him on your shortlist.