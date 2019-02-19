Revolution romps home on pet surface

Revolution beating Imperium (No. 6) at Kranji on Sunday for his fourth success on the Polytrack.

Some horses simply love grass. To eat. To romp in. To race on. Not so, Revolution.

He needs grass like a fish needs a bicycle.

But once he gets the feel of the Polytrack, he's a horse transformed.

And, to the connections of just such a racehorse, it spells success. Money in the bank.

Just ask trainer Alwin Tan. He's the guy who prepares Revolution for the races and, when his charge won Race 5 on Sunday, he was quick to acknowledge that the underfoot conditions had plenty to do with it.

To say that Revolution was in his element would be an understatement.

On Sunday, and over the flying 1,100m, Revolution was class personified.

Placed perfectly by Vlad Duric, he held the box seat for the first 700m of that sharp sprint. Into the stretch and the burners were burning.

Out in front, the favourite Autumn Assault and Filibuster were getting the staggers and Duric had Revolution poised and primed for the attack.

The champion jockey knew he had a quality horse beneath him and he patiently waited his turn.

Switched three-wide when they straightened for the run home, the Polytrack specialist still had about half a dozen lengths to make up - and he hadn't really started to move.

Halfway down the stretch and Duric pushed Revolution into top gear.

Down the middle of the track, his supporters saw the light-blue silks of the Falcon Racing Stable flash into the picture. They knew it was "game over".

There was nothing Filibuster could do. She waved the white flag. Autumn Assault, coming back from a break, tried to make a race of it but seemed short of a race.

It was all Revolution and although Imperium loomed dangerously close home, it was a token challenge and Revolution would go on to win by ¾ lengths.

"He's a Poly type of horse. That's for sure," Tan said. "Duric knows him well and I told him to let the others go if the pace is on and that should give him a chance to come home.

"There aren't many good Polytrack races. So I'll pick and choose his races as he goes along."

Duric, who has ridden Revolution at his last two starts, said the wheels do tend to come off on turf, but when reverted to Polytrack, it's a completely different horse altogether.

"He's a quirky horse. On grass, he's hard to control and steer, but he's a lot more tractable on Polytrack," he said.

"He travelled nicely but I was worried about Autumn Assault, Benny Woodworth's horse.

"When I popped him out three wide, I had my whip in the left hand and he quickened so good.

"He just loves the surface. He's half the horse on grass, there's plenty of good races on Poly and we just have to keep him fresh."

Thanks to that fourth success from nine starts, not forgetting his three seconds, Revolution has taken his earnings past the $200,000 mark.