Revolution spins along

Revolution (No. 3) winning a Class 4 Non Premier race over 1,200m on Sept 25.

It must be good to have a horse like Revolution in the barn.

Five times he has been to the races and, on two of those occasions, he has won. Indeed, it could have been a hat-trick of wins but for a second-place finish on Sept 9.

Still, I reckon his owners, the Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable, won't be complaining.

Noted for having their cheque book handy when at the sales, they paid about $150,000 for Revolution and, to date, he has almost paid them back in stake money.

And the show's not done.

Revolution was at the trials yesterday morning and the man in the saddle, Kelvin Ng, had a sedan-chair ride.

Off cleanly from an outside chute, he stayed third when they passed the 600m. On his outside, Dark Necessities was doing everything wrong - throwing his head about and racing ungenerously.

But, those antics didn't unsettle the chestnut.

His mind on the job, Revolution ran his own race, hit the front at the 200m mark and was held together to win by ½ length.

Dark Necessities took second with King Zoustar holding down third from the fast-finishing and quite impressive Theagenesofthasos.

Erasmus Aslam was on the runner-up while Craig Grylls handled King Zoustar.

But it was all about Revolution.

Just a three-year-old, the colt won twice for Alysha Collett who is currently recovering from her injuries sustained in her fall on Oct 14.

Trained by Alwin Tan, Revolution has not raced since Oct 12. Watch for him when he does return to racing. He's got plenty more to offer.