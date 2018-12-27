Revolution still on the rise

Revolution powering to his third success last start on Nov 30.

The Alwin Tan-trained Revolution has been a nice money-spinner in his debut season this year.

In just 3½ months since he made his bow on Aug 10, the three-year-old chestnut Australian colt has amassed prize money of $146,407 for his owner, Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable, from three wins and two seconds in just six starts.

His only blot was at his penultimate outing on Oct 12, when he ran fifth in a Class 3 race over 1,400m on turf. His rider, Alysha Collett, reported that Revolution did not appreciate the rain-affected track conditions.

Back on his pet Polytrack on Nov 30, Revolution scored his third victory with his powerful finishing burst over 1,200m. We know from his smart 1min 11.60sec he would be heading for better things on the alternate surface when the new season kicks off on New Year's Day.

For starters, Revolution served up an impressive gallop at Kranji yesterday morning, reeling off 600m in 35.5sec. It would be prudent to jot him down in your little notebook.