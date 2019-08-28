Revolution time again on Friday

Jockey Alysha Collett steering the Alwin Tan-trained Revolution to the second of his five victories on Sept 25 last year.

As an emergency acceptor, Revolution did not secure a run in last Sunday's $400,000 Group 2 Merlion Trophy over the Polytrack 1,200m, won by Countofmontecristo.

Whether he could have won had he got into the race no-one would know. But one thing is for sure, the four-year-old just enjoys the Polytrack.

He scored all his five victories on the alternate surface. Therefore, it is safe to say he would have run a good race and, with luck, could probably have won.

But that is history.

Trainer Alwin Tan has found an easier and winnable race for Revolution- just a Class 2 event over the same Poly 1,200m trip on Friday night. This is a big drop in class, you might say.

The chestnut Australian-bred horse signalled his chances with a top spin on Track 6 at Kranji yesterday morning.

Taken out by jockey Alysha Collett, who partnered the horse to his first two successes, Revolution looked trim and proper as he galloped over 600m in 38.1sec.

Collett just sat pretty on the horse. She did not have to flex a single muscle, just allowing her mount to glide beautifully along at a steady pace. Revolution pulled up on his toes.

He looks spot-on for Friday night's race and he will carry only 53.5kg on his back.

Revolution has yet to run a bad race. From 16 starts, the Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable-owned galloper has notched five wins (four of them over 1,200m), five seconds and a third.

Two starts back, Revolution humped a hefty 59.5kg to come from way back with his characteristic burst to score over the Poly 1,200m in Class 3.

Despite a "double promotion" to Class 1 last start, he nearly pulled it off, finishing second by a length behind Marine Treasure.

That was over the Poly 1,100m. Win an extra 100m, it could have been a different story. After all, he was letting down strongly at the business end of the race.

Marine Treasure is engaged in the same race on Friday but will be giving Revolution 1.5kg. The pull in weight is one thing but the Poly 1,200m is more favourable to Revolution.

With the solid work wrapped out, Revolution's connections will now hope for a good draw on Friday.

The horse that really caught the eye yesterday morning was the Lee Freedman-trained My Big Boss, who sizzled over 600m in 33.7sec.

He is worth watching in the Class 4 (2) event over the Poly 1,200m, although there are a few other form horses there.

The one-time winner from 13 starts ran two nice fourths at his last two outings.