Ricciardo says he’s done with ‘cursed car’

Daniel Ricciardo declared his Red Bull a "cursed car" after starting yesterday morning's (Singapore time) Mexican Grand Prix on pole position and ending up with another retirement while teammate Max Verstappen won.

"I don't think frustration is the word any more," the Australian said.

"Everything feels hopeless. Honestly... I don't see the point of doing the next two races. I haven't had a clean race or weekend in so long. I'm not superstitious... But the car's cursed."

Ricciardo, who is leaving Red Bull at the end of the season for Renault and being replaced by Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly, has won twice this year but also had eight retirements in 19 races.

Ricciardo made a poor start yesterday with wheelspin dropping him from pole to third. He then parked up on lap 61 with a suspected hydraulics failure.

"Things are happening which I've got no more explanation for," he said.