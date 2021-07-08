Rich Fortune’s young at heart

Rich Fortune (No. 9) was the focus of attention when he ran the 600m in 38.1sec at Kranji yesterday.

As far as running in races go, Rich Fortune is an octogenarian of sorts.

A grand old campaigner, he has been to the races 85 times. Indeed, if we didn't know better, we would think Rich Fortune had lost his memory and that he'd forgotten he's already an eight-year-old.

After all, he still races like a juvenile and, come Saturday, he has yet another date with the starter.

With little action on the training track yesterday morning, Rich Fortune was the focus of attention when he ran 600m in 38.1sec.

It was a nice piece of work and it suggested that he could be a good outsider in Race 6, the 1,100m sprint for Class 5 horses on the Poly.

And, on the subject of outsiders, who better to bring one on than trainer Leslie Khoo?

Flashback to last Saturday, the veteran trainer delivered two big-priced winners in Auspicious Day ($204) and Unconquered ($227).

Yes, and while Rich Fortune isn't getting onto Forbes "rich" list anytime soon, you can be sure of one thing.

He will run an honest race. If the stars are aligned, he could certainly pull a seventh win from out of the hat - and it could be another three-figure feather in Khoo's cap.