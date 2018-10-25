Richebourg makes it looks simple

Just how smart a horse is Richebourg? I'd say, so far, so good.

Two starts. Two wins. And there're bound to be more.

After all, those victories weren't just "ordinary". Richebourg won with plenty of authority and with a lot left in the tank.

He's been off the racetrack for about a month but he hasn't lost any of his navigational skills.

The youngster still knows where the winning post is - and he knows that it's the most important spot on the track.

Like on Tuesday morning at the trials, Richebourg - having a blinkers and pacifiers test - stayed off the pace set by Storm Ryker and chased by My Friends.

He seemed content to stay with cover all the way down the back stretch - the winning post still a blur in the distance.

Into the final 300m and, with that all-important beacon looming up in the distance, Richebourg got moving.

Cutting back the deficit with every stride, he was in second spot at the 250m mark.

Opening up in style, he hit the front 150m from home and, with sheer momentum carrying him along, he went on to the line a length and a quarter in front of My Friends.

Turf Princess, that brave mare from Lee Freedman's yard, came home to claim third with Storm Ryker a beaten fourth.

With his record showing two wins from two, Richebourg has a bright future.

Indeed, the Mark Walker-trained four-year-old caught the eye the first time he showed up at the trials.

That day in July, he was the subject of lunchtime conversation among racegoers, who were on hand to watch the trial. They marvelled at the ease of his victory. Ten lengths it was.

And he reproduced that form on debut two months later, beating Pure Spark by almost four and a half lengths.

Needless to say, they backed him down to $8 in his next start and he never gave them an anxious moment.

Sitting off the pace, he produced a run deep in the final 300m. It propelled him to the front and he just kept on going, winning by almost two lengths.

Richebourg is far from the finished product.

Watch him enhance that aura the next time he gets to the races.

Also at the trials, we were taken in by Maximus who won his hit-out rather comfortably.

This prolific moneyspinner - he has cashed in more than $300,000 in the two years that he has been racing - and that bank balance should grow in the foreseeable future.

Taken out by Troy See for his trial, Maximus stalked the speed until the top of the straight.

He was among five in a line when they fanned out for the run home but he was the one who produced a kick which brought him victory.

Cambridge, the mount of Michael Rodd, produced a good run - coming from near the rear to run second, a neck in front of Made In Russia who stayed on for third.

Maximus had his last race start in June but was seen at the trials in August when he beat Richebourg by almost 8½ lengths.

Trained by Alwin Tan, he is a progressive sort who should go on to win bigger and better races. Keep him on your shortlist.