Ride on Arion Express

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(6) WHAT A CRACKER is in good form. Should contest the finish.

Stable companion (7) ALPIROD is better than the last run would suggest. Can bounce back and win a race like this.

(12) OFF PAT is holding form well. Can fight out the finish.

(1) GOD OF THUNDER is capable of improvement.

(2) AMAZING TUNE is battling to find his best form, but could play a minor role.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) MAKING WAVES showed promise on her local debut. Can go one better.

The Alan Greeff yard can never be dismissed easily and (4) MENDOCINO and (6) SCENTED GARDEN have winning chances.

(5) JAY FIZZ makes her local debut and is a winner on the Polytrack, so could also get involved at the finish.

(1) LEPRECHAUN is at his best over this track and trip. Must be considered.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(5) LEADER OF THE PACK looked an unlucky loser last time. Could go one better.

(6) CYBER SECURITY was not disgraced when fourth last time. Can earn some more money.

(11) PRANCING OSCAR could make vast improvement over this longer distance.

(1) QUINTUS ANGEL is holding form. Can contest the finish again.

(2) RYANAIR makes her local debut after a stable change and is not out of it.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(3) ARION EXPRESS has run her best races recently on the Polytrack. Can win a race like this.

(1) PRINCESS ANGELINE was not disgraced when fifth on her local debut. She is likely to do a lot better this time.

(2) BURNT PAPER SKY lacks a strong finish but has a place chance in this weak field.

(5) BILLI ANN is capable of better than what she has been showing recently. Could finish in the money.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(3) MANINGI INDABA probably just needed her local debut. She was doing her best work late and does look the right one in this line-up.

Stablemate (5) ASCENDING HEIGHTS is better than her last run suggested. A threat.

(6) PALACE QUEEN and (7) RED HERRING are capable of earning some minor money.

(1) ONESIE has been running in stronger races, but is probably at her very best over further these days. Definitely not out of it.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(2) HOOVES OF TROY drops in class and looks hard to beat in a race like this.

Stablemate (1) BENICARLO is clearly very unreliable but has a place chance.

(4) STILL TAPPIN was full of running when winning last start. This is tougher but she should contest the finish again.

(3) LION KING is capable of better than his last run would suggest and could earn some minor money.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) MISTRESS OF MEANS has a winning chance in this weak field.

(3) TAKATUL was doing his best work late last time. Must be respected.

(6) OCEAN MASTER, (7) MALDIVES and (8) OASIS QUEEN are also capable of winning.

(1) PICK AGAIN drops in class. Could be the surprise package.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(5) CHAINSAW has been in good form lately. Could provide jockey Chase Maujean with a welcome winner.

(8) VAR'S BOY ran on strongly in his local debut. Is obviously a winning chance in this line-up.

(2) HIDDEN INFLUENCE is clearly not reliable but won well last time. It would not be a surprise if he followed up.

The Alan Greeff-Greg Cheyne combo can never be ignored with (4) SOUL TRAIN.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(4) QUAKESHAKE returnsfrom a break but can win if fit.

(8) CLOUD ATLAS, (9) LUMIERE and (10) ELUSIVE DIVA look course-and-distance suited. Should be in the shake-up.

(1) MICROBE is unreliable but has been in good form of late.

(5) SEATTLE TANGO had (6) TRAVEL IN STYLE behind her last time but both have a place chance.

(12) BUSHY PARK is another than could pop up for the minor placings again.