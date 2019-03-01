Riding change for King Louis

Juan Paul van der Merve will replace fellow lightweight rider Ben Thompson on King Louis at his comeback race.

Thompson had originally been booked to ride the son of Medaglia D'Oro at his first-up run in the Class 1 race over 1,400m on Sunday week.

But the young Australian jockey, who booted home his first treble at Kranji last Sunday and even rode King Louis in trackwork and at his barrier trial on Tuesday, is now unavailable for the ride.

This led to trainer Ricardo Le Grange and King Louis' owner, Steve Levar, having to quickly look for another lightweight replacement.

Perth champion jockey William Pike was considered but he has riding engagements, so they eventually settled for a jockey who is already here, South African van der Merwe, who has yet to open his Kranji account in 31 rides.

One of last year's revelations, especially in staying races with the Group 3 El Dorado Classic over 2,000m as his highest acclaim among his four wins, King Louis begins his campaign towards the Group 1 Singapore Derby over 1,800m on July 21.