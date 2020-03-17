Ring Of Fire could prove too speedy over 1,000m

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(3) BRAVO ONE finished narrowly ahead of (1) UNTAMED TIGER at this track and trip and 2.75 lengths in front of (16) TRAVELIN MAN on another day, both in January. The last-mentioned returns as a gelding after not striding out and could make up the deficit. (14) LORD MELBOURNE attracted some support on debut and will come on.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(1) G I JOE has been running close-up and could get it right, this being his peak run. (16) MAGIC DUKE showed inexperience on debut and will come on. (3) TREND MASTER has been knocking but has a wide draw to contend with. (2) IDEAL WOLFF appears one-paced late and could enjoy the longer distance.

RACE 3 (2,400M)

(4) WISHONAIRE has improved over the marathon distance and rates the form choice. (3) LIGHTOFTHEUNICORN wasn't disgraced last time out and should stay the extra trip. (1) ARTSCAPE, (8) MELLOW MUSIC and (10) HELIOCENTRIC try this distance and the nod goes to the last-mentioned.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(5) EMERALD BAY is honest and could turn it around with (8) ALICANTE on 2kg better terms. (3) GLAMOROUS SCANDAL hasn't been far back and could get into the mix. (13) WINGS OF LIGHT did well after a rest. (9) THE SASH showed improvement when tried over this distance.

RACE 5 (2,800M)

(5) FIFE made all the running to beat (3) PALACE GREEN and (4) GOLD GRIFFIN easily last start. He still gets 1kg from both but tries an extra 400m. (1) MASTER AND MAN is honest and always fights on. He gives weight all round but could carry it home. (8) VILLAGE DEEP stays well and has a handy weight.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(6) RING OF FIRE is back home and over the right trip. He could show them a clean pair of heels. (10) PALACE ASSEMBLY is holding form and will be catching late. (12) GALACTIC WARRIOR claims 4kg which he could take full advantage of. (9) GREASEPAINT is looking for win No. 13 to complete a hat-trick. (3) BATTLE CREEK and (4) AQUA DELTA could get into the frame.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(8) LORALEI and (4) ELUSIVE FORT have scope for improvement and either could come out trumps. (2) CIRCLE OF LATITUDE holds (3) SOUL OF WIT on their penultimate meeting and could confirm. (1) AFROSTAR finished ahead of her last time out and must be considered. (5) LITTLEWOOD is running well and has a definite money chance. (6) FORTUNA DORO and (9) EX'S 'N OH'S could win.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(9) FLY NORTH is bang in form and, if ridden similarly, should stay the mile and complete a hat-trick. (3) GET SET has a shout if he behaves at the start. (2) TIGERMIL was not striding out last time out and should do better. (10) SERENDIPITY needed her last outing and should run well.