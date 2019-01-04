Rising star Vardy should remain undefeated in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(4) SHINNECOCK went close on debut after strong support. Respect.

(3) PATH OF CHOICE was second first time out despite racing greenly. He looks a chance with natural improvement.

(1) EMERALD BAND showed plenty of pace.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

. (17) SALT was clear second on local debut and will be there.

(14) KINGSTON ROCK met a good sort last time out and has to go in.

RACE 3 (2,500M)

(3) DESTIN looks the one to beat if he could see out the extra trip.

(1) METROPOLITAN and (2) BOLD ASSASSIN have had their chances, but will be involved on form.

(11) MAGIC MOUNTAIN has good form against the fillies.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(13) JE NE SAIS QUOI made an eye-catching debut and could prove tough to deny.

(3) INDI ANNA also looks ready to exit the maiden ranks and is a threat.

(1) BELLA SUMMER and (4) SPARKELING FIRE are regular place-getters.

(8) FLYING SQUADRON has to be included with experienced jockey R Fourie up from a good draw.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(4) VARDY has looked rather special in both starts and is selected to remain undefeated.

(1) ANCESTRY ran on well last start and can go on with it.

(2) CHARLES, (3) RED MARS, (6) GREEN ARCHER and (9) STREETFIGHTING MAN make most appeal of the remainder of the runners.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(5) STILL I RISE was a revelation over the trip last start and has each-way appeal with 55kg.

(11) FOXY PRINCESS continues to defy the handicapper and will give another top effort.

(7) EXPEDITE and (9) CORAL BAY also have chances at the weights.

(2) TALITHA BOREALIS won impressively last time out and is capable of following up.

(12) PRINCESS IRENE is progressive and can go close despite being out at weights.