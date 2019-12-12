River Jordan will be hard to cross out in Race 1

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(1) RIVER JORDAN was runner-up in his last three starts and deserves a victory. The one they all have to beat.

(6) NIMITZ rates a serious danger if ready after a rest and a gelding operation.

(7) LATEST CRAZE has done better in blinkers. Should go close.

(2) GREY STREET, (3) KALAHARI CHROME and (4) VERDI are looking for the minor money.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

(8) TOBEFAIR is knocking on the door and should contest the finish.

(9) RIQAABY has a better draw and will make her work for victory.

(7) TZARITZA is coming along nicely and could make the money.

(2) HOPE FOR MILLIONS and (11) CANDY CANE could take home some minor prize money.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(15) REGARDS TO ALL and (10) FIRE FLOWER are first-timers and look to be the form horses in the race. It's best to watch their betting.

(1) SINGLE RED ROSE played up at the start last time out when disappointing. Expect her to run a better race jumping on terms.

(3) MIDNIGHT TOP has the form to trouble the favourites.

(5) ANNE BOLEYN, (13) MALVERN and (14) PATH TO THE STARS are looking to improve on debuts.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(7) BASADI FAITH is a class act. She could outpace this field.

(8) OPERETTA carries a postage stamp weight. She needed her last run and will be thereabouts.

(2) REBEL'S CHAMP found problems last start and could make the frame.

(1) CHIMICHURI RUN gives chunks of weight to them and could be running on a bit too late.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(6) ARIKEL runs well for his rider and a return to the straight course could be what she wants.

(5) SOLAR FLARE is never far behind and will enjoy being back over the minimum distance.

(3) BEFORE THE DAWN and (4) CASUAL WEAR shouldn't be far off them on recent form.

(1) THE FIFTH WAVE could prefer a little extra distance.

(2) ALLYOUNEEDISLOVE and (7) MADAME PATRICE come off maiden wins but can improve.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(8) PIDGEON ROCK is always involved in the finish and what beats him should go close to winning.

(10) BOCKSCAR is Pidgeon Rock's stable companion. He usually gets going late and will be running home strongly.

(2) LIFE IS GOOD could go in again if covered till late in the race.

(3) FITZWILLIAM has found form.

(9) ILLUSION and (11) SPORTING MONARCH are more for the short list.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(3) GALLIC PRINCESS has matured now. If covered early, she will not be affected by the straight track.

(4) QUERARI FERRARI is unbeaten and is now on a hat-trick. If he relaxes at the start, he could cause an upset and get that third straight win.

(2) LADY DEFIANCE comes off a break after an impressive debut win. If ready, she could feature among the top three.

(8) TRAPICHE is on the up and warrants consideration.

(6) WILD N GREY could enjoy the extra distance and looks a solid candidate for the novelty bets.