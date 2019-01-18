Rochester the one they have to beat in Race 3

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(4) PIERINA was well supported to win on debut but found one too speedy for her. She is stepping up to 1,000m and could make amends.

Trainer Yvette Bremner's newcomers (2) FAIRYLAND and (8) TANTO AMOR must beconsidered.

(5) PROMISING OF ALL comes from a trainer who knows how to win with juveniles.

(6) SCARBOROUGH FAIR can run well on debut.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) DANCING IN SEATTLE ran her best race last time out and should not have a problem with the drop in distance.

(4) COZY CHESTNUT can improve.

(5) DESERT WANDERER has some fair recent form and must be considered.

(6) WINTER ORCHID is better than her last run would suggest.

(7) ZALIKA is holding her form.

(8) SUN UP could win on her local debut.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(2) ROCHESTER has some fair form in the Western Cape and could be the one they have to beat.

(1) CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE should improve on his last run and the blinkers could do the trick.

(3) LETS BE FRANK has improved with blinkers up and could contest the finish again.

(4) BOLD CALL and (5) PRINCE IN ACTION could play minor roles.

(8) SILVARI probably needed her last run and could improve.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(3) LAWS OF SUCCESSION is holding form and has a winning chance.

(2) WILD BRIER has ability when in the mood and is clearly a lot better than his last run would suggest.

(1) GO DIRECT ran on well on his local debut but did not reproduce that in his latest start.

(4) FREE AGENT is having a cracking season and is clearly not out over a course and distance that suits.

(7) SEATTLE SWING could place.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) CHAPPAQUIDDICK has been disappointing of late but has been gelded and can improve.

(2) GRANDISSIMO would prefer it a bit further but should run well in this line-up.

(3) MAHIR was a wide margin winner on the Polytrack last time out and is not out of it.

(4) SEEKING WISDOM and (5) LEADMAN could finish in the money if showing their best side.

(6) COUNTRY ROCK is in good form and could go close.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) FIFTY CENTS was a bit of a disappointment last start but should fight out the finish.

(2) UNION JACK has been unreliable but is not out of it.

(3) AFRIKABURN has been in good form of late and is course-and-distance suited.

(4) NATIONAL PARK is a classy three-year-old and this race will tell us how good he really is.

(7) ZEB continues to hold form and has a winning chance.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

The Tara Laing yard is in fine form and (1) CAPTAIN MAROONED should fight out the finish again.

(2) SEVILLE won very nicely on his local debut and must be given respect.

(3) TOBODI is better than what he has been showing recently and could pop up in the places.

(4) COYOTE CREEK is all set to perform well as his recent form is good.

(5) TOTROLA and (6) STAR BURST will need to improve.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(3) AFRICAN MESSIAH won well on the Polytrack last time out and is as good on the turf, so can follow up.

(1) THE CAT is battling a bit at the moment but might earn some minor money.

(2) WILDCAT always gives of his best and could contest the finish.

(4) BELIEVETHISBEAUTY took a long time to shed her maiden tag but could run well in this line-up.

(5) LEAGUE GAME is capable of doing better.