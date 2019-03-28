Rock Manor will be rolling in

RACE 1 (2,000M)

(10) ARABIAN SUNRISE is improving with racing and is bred to see out the extra.

(1) MY ELUSIVE finished behind her last time and should be held.

(8) PLUM FIELD appeared one-paced last time and the extra will suit.

(2) MERENGUE has finished close up recently and could get into the action.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(12) ROCK MANOR should prove best after a decent debut.

(17) TREE TUMBO, (9) MR HUGO, (8) LIGHTHEARTED are all racing for the first time. It could pay to watch for support on the tote.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) COUNTRY SQUIRE has run two good races and is now ready to strike.

(2) HARTLEYFOUR deserves his victory but jumps from an inside draw.

(5) GIMME THE FIRE hasn't been far off lately and could make the money.

(8) LION KING (well drawn) is a flyer but has given it up when it mattered.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) BOUNDLESS DEEP hails from the Cape and has good form. She could win on debut.

(2) HARTLEYFIVE is running close up and should be thereabouts again.

(16) VARQUERA has found support in both her starts and it could be third time lucky.

(3) CAPTAIN'S LOVE could get into the action if jumps well.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(5) PALACE CHAPEL ran below best last time and, if his breathing doesn't bother him, could resume winning ways.

(9) LIFE IS GOOD has improved in blinkers and his last run on the Poly must be ignored.

(6) WHORLY WHORLY is in form and runs for Kabelo, however, he needs to behave at the start.

(7) SILVER GOD could turn out to be a surprise package. Has won when fresh.

RACE 6 (2,600M)

(2) MIGHTY AND MAGIC is a true stayer and should contest the finish.

(7) AFRICA'S GOLD is holding form and should be thereabouts again.

(5) KING'S CUP is never far back and should be involved in the finish.

(3) HIGHLANDER could get into the picture.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(1) PALACE GREEN won on the second time of asking. He will enjoy the extra and will improve.

(4) HORACE came well when sporting blinkers last time and could get into the action.

(2) POWERED BEAUTY and the old fella (8) YER-MAAN should get close together on collateral form.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(1) PERFECT TIGRESS looks hard to oppose after a good performance in the Fillies Classic.

(2) CHARIOT OF GOLD comes off a rest and could be short of peak fitness.

(4) SAINT'S ALIVE, (6) RUSTLING LEAF and (8) GENEROSO should get close together on recent collateral form but could be looking for minor money.

RACE 9 (1,700M)

(3) CULTURE TRIP impressed when winning a sprint on debut and, if given enough time, could go on over a preferred distance.

(1) TOASTMASTER (found form as a gelding) and (13) WILDFIRE (improved in blinkers after a rest) could follow up.

(5) I AM BATMAN won on the second time of asking and has scope for improvement.