Rocket Star on the launch pad

For the last week or so, there has been plenty of talk swirling around the promise shown by Rocket Star and how he just might take off in the $1 million Kranji Mile on Saturday.

Well, Rocket Star was - so to speak - on the launch pad yesterday morning and he again impressed when running 600m in 38.4sec. Jockey Wong Chin Chuen was astride.

The handsome chestnut was the meat in the sandwich when he came between Lim's Lightning and Grand Koonta in the Group 1 Lion City Cup.

He started at long odds but he ran like a favourite. Ridden by Wong, he tracked Lim's Lightning all the way and opened up just when Danny Beasley said "go" on the eventual winner.

He eventually went down by three parts of a length in what was a super race from the four-time winner.

Since that day, Rocket Star has not been allowed to lounge around. Just last week, trainer Ricardo Le Grange sent him to the trials and Rocket Star did everything right.

Taking on the likes of Grand Koonta, Lim's Lightning, Top Knight and Minister - all horses that he must face in the Group 1 Kranji Mile - Rocket Star turned on the thrusters to explode over the last 200m.

On the day, nothing could stop him. He went on to win in a swift 59.78sec.

In a career which began in May 2019, Rocket Star has finished second over the mile on two occasions. Both were tight finishes.

Then, there was the EW Barker Trophy race over 1,400m. Rocket Star charged home but managed only third spot.

There is nothing to suggest he cannot win on Saturday. Indeed, we reckon he is ready to burst onto the big stage.

Sent off as the $10 hot shot but beaten hands down in the Lion City Cup just last month, Grand Koonta looks ready to have another crack at a big race.

Carrying the No. 1 saddlecloth in Saturday's million-dollar showpiece, he was another star performer on the training track, clocking 36.8sec.

Given the fact that the bulk of the Kranji Mile runners were on the training track, Grand Koonta's good show must be seen as a positive indicator to his chances.

The Irish-bred will be having his first push at the mile but do not hold it against him. Indeed, there is nothing to suggest that he cannot do the trip.

If anything, it could be just what he needs - a little more more ground.

He was doing his best work late in the Lion City Cup, which was over the 1,200m. He lost no marks when holding down third spot behind the mighty impressive winner, Lim's Lightning.

It was in January last year that we saw Grand Koonta ran a blinder in the Fortune Bowl.

Allysha Collett was in the saddle and they almost caught the runaway winner Bold Thruster.

That race was over 1,400m on the long course. He should appreciate the extra 200m on Saturday and run a big race.