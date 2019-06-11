Rocket Star naughty but talented, says Murray

He lost the last time due to bad luck.

His mount Rocket Star had to be shifted outwards abruptly passing the 400m mark, when disappointed for a clear run between runners, including the eventual winner Big Hearted.

At the line, Rocket Star lost by a mere short head in the race for two-year-olds over the Polytrack 1,000m on May 19. A protest was lodged by the rider but was overruled.

But, on Sunday, Callan Murray avenged that defeat in style, with Rocket Star winning in a new class record of 1min 04.95sec for the Poly 1,100m.

It could have been quicker had the Kranji-based 22-year-old South African jockey not relaxed within the shadows of the winning post.

Murray reckoned the Ricardo Le Granged-trained Rocket Star was unlucky in defeat first-up.

"Look, in my opinion, he should have won that race. He was interfered with and it was certainly a huge effort for him," said Murray.

"I think he's a talented horse, could go further. The 1,000m was a bit on the sharp side. But, in saying that, today he didn't have the easiest run. He was tightened between horses.

"And, when I brought him out for a run, he got a pretty big bump. But he sort of put them away easily. By the 150m, I was able to ease up on him."

It was when Murray angled Rocket Star out for a run turning for home that he was bumped one horse out by More Than Oil. But his mount possessed so much momentum that he zoomed away to an incredulous victory.

"He's a real nice horse but he gives me a real hard time every morning. He's very naughty. But all credit to Ricardo. He had this horse relaxed at trackwork," said Murray.

"He was really a handful for a while and he is just relaxing and he has turned out to be a treat of a horse. I think , with racing, he'll only improve." - TAN THEAN LOON