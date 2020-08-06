Rocket Star in take-off mode

If you were bowled over by Rocket Star's winning performance on July 11, come Saturday get comfy in front of the television set and prepare yourself for an encore.

Whichever way you look at it, that wasn't a win. It was a demolition job.

Rocket Star did a Rocket Man on his rivals. He never gave them a look-in, dictating things from go to whoa and, as if to rub it in, he romped home by over three lengths.

That was three weeks ago.

The star in the making is down to contest Race 10 on Saturday and he looked a picture when sent out for a spot of cantering on the training track yesterday morning.

Since the resumption of racing, the name "Rocket Star" - though winning in Class 4 company last time out on the day Kranji races resumed- has been tossed about and bracketed with the likes of multiple winners Countofmontecristo, Surpass Natural and Sweet Angeline who is just getting started.

He deserves all the praise - and more.

A fine-looking chestnut, Rocket Star isn't new to the game. He has been to the races 10 times and has never been "off the board".

Indeed, his record for the last six runs sounds like a cash register ringing in a merry tune. The numbers read: 2-3-1-2-2-1.

From Ricardo Le Grange's yard, he has been a trouper for his connections and he could be the one to lift the affable South African trainer to dizzy height.

Rocket Star faces Class 3 Division 1 opposition on Saturday. It's unchartered territory as his three career wins have been in Open Maiden company and Class 4.

So, the question. Is he up to the task? The answer: Quite definitely.

Among those he will face in Race 10 is Mr Malek. Now, that's another one with star quality splashed all over him.

From Lee Freedman's barn, Mr Malek worked on the "clockwise" track - or, the Hong Kong track, as some would call it. And he looked in fine trim.

It was just before the lockdown when Mr Malek ignored social distancing to deadheat with Makkem Lad in a thriller over the 1,200m.

Named after the actor Rami Malek who played Freddie Mercury in the hit musical Bohemian Rhapsody, Malek sang about rocking his audience.

With Rocket Star to contend with, our Mr Malek will have his work cut out for him but, when the spotlight's on him, expect nothing less than an Oscar-winning show.

He could, indeed, rock 'em.

Jockey A'Isisuhairi "Harry" Kasim worked Mr Malek and Freedman kept the rider busy, sending him out on Muraahib (Race 12), Nationality (Race 7) and Healthy Star (Race 13).

All worked keenly and all looked in good order for their respective Saturday soirees.