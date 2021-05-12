Rocket Star on winning orbit

What can we say about Rocket Star that racegoers don't already know?

Not much really. We know he has won four from 16 races and his bank balance is nearing the $500,000 mark.

His crowning glory would have come last month. But, in the big one - the Group 1 Lion City Cup - he found one to beat in Lim's Lightning.

It must still hurt. After all, he had charged home from near last. But, on the day, no-one was going to catch Lim's Lightning.

That disappointment over, Rocket Star has another big one coming up - the Kranji Mile the following Saturday. In preparation for that much-awaited big race, Rocket Star was sent to the trials yesterday morning.

Much as we all expected from a talent like him, the chestnut impressed. Indeed, that third of eight trials boasted a stellar line-up with the likes of Lim's Lightning, Grand Koonta, Top Knight and Minister - just to name a few, all eager to get a gallop under their girths.

Here's how the stars trialled.

Rocket Star, ridden by Wong Chin Chuen, was neatly into stride, but handed the lead to Sun Marshal and Minister who led them to the 600m marker.

Into the home straight and Rocket Star was third and widest of the lot. But Wong knew the quality he had beneath him and he kept his cool. Two hundred metres out and, given rein, Rocket Star exploded.

Scrubbed along, he breezed to the front and quickly put some daylight between himself and the chasing pack.

Mr Malek, on a comeback trail having last faced the starter in January, tried to make a race of it but Rocket Star went on to win by 1¼ lengths in a smart 59.78sec for the Poly 1,000m.

That showing must have pleased his trainer, Ricardo Le Grange, who must now know that he has a real live one for the Kranji Mile.

Later in the morning, after the Polytrack was rolled, we saw The Marksman put on a come-from-behind show to take the fifth trial.

Pardon the pun, but you could say he was right on target.

Ridden by Mohammad Zaki, who won on Maceo on Sunday, The Marksman was slowest out of the chute. On settling, he had just three behind him.

But he was always travelling well. On passing the 600m mark, Zaki had positioned him in fifth spot. With the finish in sight, it looked to be shaping up as a battle between Heavenly Dancer and Leatherhead.

That was until Zaki released The Marksman on the pair. Like a bullet from a rifle, he shot to the front and put the trial to bed, clocking 61.16sec.