Rocket Star’s the one

Rocket Star has won both trials for his comeback in Saturday's Race 8.

Since his debut last May, Rocket Star has been nothing but an ultra-consistent thoroughbred.

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained three-year-old has never finished out of the first three. From nine starts, he has notched two wins, six seconds and a third.

Honesty is what we look for in a good horse - one who performs his best in every race.

He was just unlucky at his last two outings. He went down by only a short head and a nose.

With two winning trials for Saturday's racing resumption from a 31/2-month suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Rocket Star is primed to bounce back to the winning list.

After all, he is meeting a beatable Class 4 Div 2 field over the Polytrack 1,200m in Race 8. His rivals just look moderate at best.

Champion jockey Vlad Duric, who was aboard the chestnut Australian-bred gelding at his last three starts, will be at the helm again.

The Australian partnered the horse to win both his recent trials impressively.

On June 23, Rocket Star won in a quick time, dipping below a minute for the Polytrack 1,000m. He clocked 59.75sec with 73kg on his back.

His win on Tuesday was in a slower time - 1min 01.33sec - but, make no mistake, he was reserved for Saturday.