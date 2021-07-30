Rocketship ready for blast off

Jockey Wong Chin Chuen is hoping to be third-time lucky on Rocketship.

With two creditable thirds in her system, Rocketship looks ready to blast off for his first victory at Kranji on Sunday.

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained filly is one of only two raced horses with some form in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden race over the Polytrack 1,200m.

The other is the James Peters-trained Dragon Sands, who finished third last start over 1,200m on a yielding turf track on July 10. It was the Irish-bred's fourth start.

Six other raced runners have nothing to show. Oud Wood has had seven unplaced starts. Sand Box got a debut fifth, followed by a last of 12 runners.

Dragon Tycoon, No More Delay, Super Extreme and Super Incredible all finished down the track in their debuts.

The last two runners are newcomers, Northern Star and Red Dragon. It is not easy for them first-up in a Poly 1,200m race.

Northern Star, who has two fourths and a third in his three trials, has been working quite well.

The Jason Ong-trained grey should go well but to shoot down Rocketship could be a bit difficult. Rocketship has the benefit of her two runs.

The bay American-bred filly raced in midfield on his debut on June 12. She finished well for third behind King Albert Park over the Poly 1,100m.

She backed up a bit soon, within just two weeks, in a strong Novice event over the 1,200m on turf. Well up, she ran third behind Sahabat, who clocked a smart 1min 10.03sec.

She has the miles in her legs to do Sunday's Poly 1,200m. What's more, the form around her last start has been franked.

The Daniel Meagher-trained Lady Sprintbok, who finished sixth behind Sahabat, went on to win on July 10. She is now running in Class 4 in Race 9 on Sunday. That form puts Rocketship, who finished ahead of Lady Sprintbok, in good stead.

That's not all. Rocketship again underlined her chances last week with an impressive barrier trial performance.

She finished second to Class 1 performer Grand Koonta, who blanketed the field in 59.93sec for the Poly 1,000m. Rocketship was kept on a hold by race-jockey Wong Chin Chuen. She could have gone a lot closer.

With all the ticks, supporters of Rocketship will be over the moon shortly after 12.30pm in Race 2 on Sunday.