Rocky Path to make amends

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) RUSSIAN PRINCE has been in the money in all three starts. The drop in trip should not pose a problem.

(1) TOMMY TIGER is improving nicely and could keep going if jumps well.

(8) CIZERON showed inexperience on debut but will come on heaps.

(9) MARSHALL FOCH is fast and the bend could help.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(8) ESKIMO KISSES is improving nicely and should contest the finish.

(10) KIMBERLEY GREEN was under two lengths adrift last time and could make a race of it from pole position.

On that form line, (4) SENECA FALLS comes into the picture.

(1) STRAW RUM could strike quickly in her new surroundings.

RACE 3 ( 2,000M)

(7) WHATABEAUTY was sluggish to begin last time out but stayed on nicely. She was just over a length in front of (8) ETERNAL SUMMER, who could turn it around on the draws.

(6) NOBLE PRINCESS has been disappointing but the blinkers could get her right.

(1) CANTATA MUNDI has had her chances but could take home another cheque.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(3) SENOR'S GUEST finished in front of (2) TI GAR, (6) RIBOUX EN VAR and (4) MARCH TO GLORY last time out and should confirm.

(11) BLAME GAME races as a gelding now after a rest and could come on heaps.

(7) JONATHAN needed his first run as a gelding and the mile trip will suit.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) PILOU, a strong front-runner, is best over this distance and could complete a hat-trick. He beat (5) THE RISING LEGEND (2kg better off) by 3.7 lengths last time out but the latter should do a lot better.

(4) TSITSIKAMA DANCE is in form and should be thereabouts again.

On their meeting in October, (7) MORNING CATCH should get close to Pilou.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(9) ROCKY PATH needed his post-maiden run after a rest when caught late. He could make amends.

(2) SKIMINAC has found form now and could chalk up a second victory.

(13) STORM OUTGOING is holding form but hasn't the best of the draws.

(8) PELICAN BAY found problems last time but, with a 4kg claim, could go in.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(3) GREEN HAZE disappointed slightly after a good Dingaans run but should get back on track.

(2) WARRIOR'S REST also ran below best last time out and should do better.

(4) POPSICLE TOES is highly thought of but runs before this. Watch the betting.

(5) APPROACH CONTROL won well on the second time of asking and should improve even more.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

(4) STRAWBERRY PAVLOVA is holding form and won her only try this course and distance.

(2) DESERT RHYTHM has ability but was not striding out last start and could make amends.

(5) RADIANT SPLENDOUR is having her peak run and could find earlier form.

(1) ROUGE ALLURE is never far off.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(2) TRICIA races before this but, if she takes her place, should be the one to beat.

(12) LADIES CLUB needed her last outing and should do a lot better.

(4) KICK BUTT nosed out (3) GOLD DAWN (0.5kg better) recently but could confirm form from pole position.