Rodd gets first winner since his return to Australia

Jockey Michael Rodd, who returned to Australia earlier this month as Singapore racing is put on hold with the Covid-19 circuit breaker in place, celebrated his first winner yesterday.

He kicked home the Lindsay Smith-trained newcomer Capital Zous to victory at Hamilton, 300km from Melbourne.

He had told the Australian media that he would not mind travelling to faraway tracks to ride through the cold Victorian winter.

He resumed riding at Melbourne and Sandown last weekend, after his two-week quarantine on his return.

With no income from stakemoney and riding fees due to the Singapore racing shutdown, as well as the uncertainty of when racing can resume at Kranji, Rodd decided to head home.

Racing is ongoing in Australia, but behind closed doors.