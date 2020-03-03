Rodd, Kok suspended for 3 days each

Jockey Michael Rodd and last season's champion apprentice jockey Simon Kok have been suspended for careless riding.

They were both suspended for three Singapore race days.

Rodd pleaded guilty to careless riding on Sayonara in Race 4 last Friday night.

He had, near the 250m mark, permitted his mount to shift outwards, when insufficiently clear of Gratus, who was crowded and checked.

His suspension took effect from last Sunday and will run to March 13.

Kok was found to be careless on Magnum Force in Race 4 last Saturday.

Passing the 300m mark when his mount was laying inwards, he used the whip in the right hand, thereby permitting his mount to shift inwards.

He was then insufficiently clear of Dee Mak Mak, who was carried inwards across the running of Star Effect, who checked.

Kok was also suspended from last Sunday to March 13.

Both were advised of their right of appeal.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account both riders' record, guilty plea and the degree of interference and carelessness.