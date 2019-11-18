Rodd lands a terrific

Three cheers to Michael Rodd. Six rides, three winners. It must feel good.

On a day when the champ, Vlad Duric, drew a blank, his unassuming countryman was the man of the moment at Kranji.

That, after whipping home a terrific treble.

Currently lying third in the jockeys' premiership, the signs were there when he finished second on I Am Invisible in the opener.

But it didn't get better. On hot favourite Dazzle Gold in Race 3, he could manage only a third behind Galazo.

With a second and a third, the only way to go was up. And it did.

Rodd was on Whistle Grand, the third favourite in Race 4. Valencia was being tipped to romp home. So too, Clergyman.

But Rodd had his followers and Whistle Grand was well supported.

However, it must have been nail-biting for his fans when Rodd and his mount had just one behind them when they made that first turn in that 1,400m race.

Not to worry. The Australian hoop soon got to work. Saving ground on the rails, he began to eat into the lead.

But his passage seemed clogged up. Still, riding hell for leather, he gave chase, peeled out and ran home to edge out Clergyman by a head.

It was a super piece of riding.

Rodd then had a breather until Race 8 where he took fourth spot on Pegasus Junior.

We should have known, he was saving the best for - well - the last two races on the card.

Race 9 loomed and Rodd's mount, River Radiance, traded favouritism with Autumn Assault, the mount of Benny Woodworth.

He eventually went as the second pick.

But he ran home like a champion in the making. The official margin was 2 1/2 lengths. It was much, much easier.

Then came the final event and Rodd was on the fifth pick, Pax Animi.

From Cliff Brown's yard and making his debut, he had two trials which, at best, could be described as being "average".

However, he ran a blinder, coming from near last when they made that turn on the far side to swamp his Class 4 Diviison 1 rivals with a blistering run over the concluding 50m.

Pax Animi could not have been ridden any better.