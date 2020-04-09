Rodd, Powell and van der Merwe get extensions

Expatriate jockeys Michael Rodd, John Powell and Juan Paul van der Merwe have had their riding licences extended for six months - from July 1 to Dec 31 - by the Singapore Turf Club (STC).

Australian Rodd is joint-second with Brazilian Ruan Maia with 16 winners in this season's Singapore jockeys' premiership, which is led by Australian Vlad Duric with 29 winners. Duric and Maia are riding on full-year permits.

Powell, also an Australian, is fourth with 15 winners. South African van der Merwe has ridden six winners and is 11th on the premiership log.

Also granted six-month licences from July 1 to Dec 31 are local jockeys Mohd Zaki, Chin Chee Seng, John Sundradas, Tengku Rehaizat, Koh Teck Huat, Azhar Ismail, Joseph See and Mark Ewe.

The STC also gave six-month licences to apprentices Yusoff Fadzli (indentured to trainer Donna Logan), Nizar Mohammad (James Peters), Ng Choon Kiat (Mark Walker) and T Krisna (Ricardo Le Grange).