Rodd's on the double

Bring Me Joy (yellow cap) losing by just a nose to Cool Cat at his last Kranji outing on July 22.

It wasn't planned to be that way. But there's a common thread running through my Best Bets for the weekend.

Here's how it goes.

Both my top picks come up in Race 4. Both will carry saddlecloth No. 1. And both will be ridden by Michael Rodd.

Yes, I'm talking about Indroit, a runner in tonight's card, and Bring Me Joy on Sunday.

First off, it's Indroit. Still a maiden after five outings, I was taken in by his last start on July 13.

Ridden on that occasion by Craig Grylls, he was doing his best work over the concluding stages of that 1,400m race. That, after stalking the pace from his spot just off midfield.

That day, his run came a tad late or, and in fairness, the eventual winner Smooth Operator had too much of a jump on him.

His backers moaned. It would have been different if the race had been a wee bit longer.

Well, it's 200m longer today, so the trip will suit. As will the man in the saddle. As for his trainer Lee Freedman, you can bet he's got Indriot as right as a racehorse can be.

SUNDAY'S PICK

As for Bring Me Joy, the other No. 1 in Race 4 on Sunday, he's in Class 5. It's about where he should be. Or rather, he's at a level where he can perform.

He won in Class 5 in April then flipped and flopped when sent up to Class 4.

Three months later, he was back in Class 5 and, under Rodd, he almost won a race.

A nose separated him from the winner Cool Cat - and punters lost a pretty packet.

Well, stick with him on Sunday. This is his caper.

Class 5. One thousand metres. Barrier 2. Michael Rodd.