Roll the dice with Lucky Hada

Luck, or the lack of it, didn't have much to do with the end result.

Sure, on the day, Lucky Hada was obliged to race wide over the concluding stages of that Class 4 Division 2 race over the 1,400m.

But by then, Satellite Warrior was home and hosed. They left the gate open and he had literally scooted away.

Come Sunday and over the longer trip, Lucky Hada gets his chance to make amends and, if you were one of many who supported him on Jan 25, the advice is: Don't drop off.

Yesterday morning on the training track, Lucky Hada didn't do a thing wrong when winding up his work for his job on Sunday. Leisurely ridden, the four-year-old went nicely over the 600m in 42.1sec.

Trained by James Peters, Lucky Hada is a one-time winner from five starts and he is hardly the finished product.

Lightly raced since beginning his Kranji caper in August last year, his win over Smooth Operator over the 1,400m gave us the impression he would be a good miler.

He didn't live up to expectations at his first go over the 1,600m. But there was little stable support and he returned lame.

Then came that three-month break and he returned only late last month to run second.

Lucky Hada, who went under the hammer for $100,000, is better than that.

So have him on your shortlist when you're figuring out the direction to take in Race 8 on Sunday.

By the same token, it's advisable to stick with tried and tested Toosbies in Race 2.

From Ricardo Le Grange's yard, he had a good hit-out yesterday morning, covering the 600m in 36.5sec. Juan Paul Van Der Merwe was the man on top.

Toosbies reckoned he had it all mapped out perfectly at his last start on Feb 1.

With in-form Barend Vorster doing the steering, the four-year-old looked heading for an all-the-way victory over the 1,200m.

That was the plan. That was Le Grange's instructions to Vorster. But, on the day, Toosbies came up against a really smart one in Siam MP and his hopes of winning became a bad dream when Siam MP raced away - after a short duel - to win with lengths to spare.

There was no shame in that defeat as Siam MP was, well, simply too good.

Toosbies races over the same 1,200m trip on Sunday. Except for, perhaps, Ocean Crossing who was smart on debut, it looks like a winnable race that Le Grange has picked out for his youngster.

So, rally behind him.

After seven runs which has yielded three seconds and a third placing, Toosbies gets his chance to have a "1" preceding his name.

Larry has no such problems. He already has that "1". And now he's hoping to double up in Race 6. And he just might get it.

He showed that he was retaining plenty of that winning form when clocking 39.5sec for the 600m. Ben Thompson was in the saddle.

Larry was all-conquering on Fortune Bowl Day, coming from some way back when they straightened to win going away by three lengths.

He's got a good future and a race-to-race double wouldn't astonish anyone.