Romantic Journey looks real smart

RACE 1 (1,000M)

4 LA BOMBA turned his form around last start, finishing an impressive second. He narrowly missed that day and, if he's improved off that performance, he's going to be hard to beat.

3 WINWIN THIRTYTHREE closed off strongly last Sunday to grab second behind Adonis. He's on the quick back-up and, if he can overcome the wide gate, he's going to be in the finish.

1 DEMONS ROCK steps down to Class 5 for the first time. This could be what he needs in order to finally break through.

7 ROYAL CHOCOLATE is next best.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

10 SIMPLY FLUKE gets the services of Silvestre de Sousa. He rattled home strongly last start and, with two runs under his belt this campaign, he should be fit and ready for a breakthrough win.

1 TOP SCORE is racing consistently. He's a two-time course and distance winner who is capable of tallying a third, this time with Joao Moreira.

2 SUPER LUCKY comes into this second-up. He won third-up last campaign over this course and distance and he profiles similarly lining up for this.

9 SUPREME PLUS is winless, though, his latest effort was encouraging and this isn't overly strong.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

12 ROMANTIC JOURNEY gets in with next to no weight on his back and Joao Moreira assigned to ride. His last two attempts have been impressive, finishing runner-up both times. This race appears to be his to lose.

6 SKY GEM resumes. He's put together a number of solid performances at the Valley and, if he's fit, he could be the value runner.

2 REGENCY GEM has gone close on a number of occasions this term. He can make his presence felt once again with the right run.

1 LE PANACHE can roll forward from the draw and make his own luck on the speed.

RACE 4 (2,200M)

10 DIONYSUS COLLIN was narrowly defeated last start when he was overtaken late by the swooping Bullish Glory. The pair meet again and, with less weight to carry, he can turn the tables.

1 PERFECT TO PLAY made ground from the tailend last start. He steps back to Class 4 for this and the soft draw should afford him opportunity.

5 BULLISH GLORY rattled home to score last start. He's drawn well again and this race appears well within his grasp.

6 ABOVE is consistent, although his ability does appear limited.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

3 SPLIT OF A SECOND is getting into his rhythm and he's capable of getting on the board third-up. He has the wide gate to contend with but this looks suitable for him.

2 JOLLY CONVERGENCE is a three-time course and distance winner. He's got an awkward gate but he has won off this mark before and his latest effort was encouraging.

8 LITTLE THUNDER is lightly raced and his last two efforts have been strong. Strong booking of de Sousa signals intent for an outing such as this.

10 MEHBOOB has turned a corner this season, placing in his last two. He's capable of a breakthrough win.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

1 GENTLE BREEZE is looking for his third consecutive win and fourth in five starts. He's racing in blistering form and the handicappers have served him a 12-point ratings rise from his latest win. He's the one to beat.

6 SPECIAL STARS struggled from the awkward gate last start; however, his earlier performance was excellent when he broke from the inside, which he will jump from.

10 JUMBO PRIZE is racing well with Regan Bayliss on his back whom he gets again. The pair can make their presence felt.

11 VERY RICH MAN is the likely leader. He can run them along and cling on for some prize money.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

7 SUPER WINNER was impressive in a recent trial before returning to the track to finish 10th. Since then, he's found his groove, closing impressively for third at his last start.

10 NICE KICK is fit and with two runs under his belt already, should be able to feature.

9 PLAY TO WIN got off the mark nicely last start. The wide gate makes things tricky but he appears to have plenty of ability.

12 HOLEE MONEY is consistent and he should find himself in the right spot up on the speed.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

9 RED ELYSEES flashed home last start over 1,650m and he gave every indication that he was ready for 1,800m. Strong booking of Silvestre de Sousa and this is not an overly difficult contest.

3 TASHIDELEK charged home for third last start. He can figure from the good gate dropping back in distance.

1 COT CAMPBELL has displayed plenty of ability and, if he doesn't find himself too far back, he can test these.

2 XIANG BAI QI got off the mark at his 20th attempt last start. He might be ready to do it again.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

10 MERIDIAN GENIUS has resumed in excellent form, winning first-up before being beaten by a neck. His good draw should allow him to position on the speed and get every chance.

12 HAPPY WARRIOR flashed home from the tailend last start to score over this course and distance. His good fortune can continue.

3 PLANET STAR is the likely leader of this. He can run them along at a good tempo and take plenty of catching.

7 STARLIGHT is next best.

COMMENTS COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB