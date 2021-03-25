Ronaldo has dreams of a double

Ronaldo's Dream, with apprentice PH Seow on, showing his return to form in Tuesday's Trial 2, beating King Arthur by a length.

When Ronaldo's Dream scored, he did it in style. He chose the occasion.

Or rather, his connections did. They found a special day. July 11 last year.

After more than three months without racing, Kranji had finally opened its track and, like everyone else who missed the game, trainer Mark Walker was gung-ho to get going.

And he had just the racehorse to do the job.

Ronaldo's Dream, a then three-year-old by Darci Brahma, had been working towards a good debut.

Down to contest Race 4, he didn't have that same huge fan base like that of the footballer whose name he carried.

They sent him off as the $80 chance and they roared themselves hoarse when "Ronaldo" scored. He took the race, beating not Maradona but Mardoona rather easily.

Then, just like that, they sidelined him. It was only seven months later that he made a comeback - if only at the trials.

Actually, it was more of a stretch-out as Ronaldo's Dream strolled in 20 lengths adrift of the winner, Nimble.

Another free run at the trials followed and, on Tuesday morning, we saw him in all his glory. Ridden by apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow, Ronaldo's Dream was last out - but first home.

Indeed, until Seow shortened reins and sent him after the leaders at the 250m mark, "Ronaldo" was, well, in dreamland.

But he seemed focused and, over the final 150m, he was going better than all else. His time of 61.35sec for the 1,000m trip on the Polytrack wasn't something to be writing home about. But it was an honest effort.

In my book, Ronaldo's Dream is running into a rich vein of form and, when Walker finally does send him to the races, he could just make it two from two.

In the final trial of the morning, Skywalk lived up to his high rating of 99 by making it a pillar-to-post affair.

Ridden by Vlad Duric, Skywalk's win was never in doubt. Indeed, Duric could have done the crosswords while in the saddle and the chestnut would still have beaten his seven rivals.

Here's how it went.

Duric jumped Skywalk cleanly. From then on, they wrote the script.

Ararat Lady hounded him throughout but she was never going to catch the nine-time winner, who eventually won by 3/4 lengths.

Trainer James Peters has a durable one in his yard. At seven years old, Skywalk has plenty of racing left in him and could easily build on the $700,000 that he already has in the bank.

Gold Reward, who took third spot in the trial, caught the eye and, together with Ararat Lady, the pair should be prominent when they next face the starter.

Much the same could be said for Tavi Will Do, who was having his second trial.

Yet to make his Kranji debut, the three-year-old was a different horse from the one who finished last in his first trial three weeks ago.

On Tuesday, Tavi Will Do was always well up with the pace. He went to the front at the 200m mark and showed fighting qualities when holding off Pit Bull.

Owned by Elaine Chen Stable, Tavi Will Do is one for the notebook.