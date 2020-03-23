Rookie CK Ng suspended, Saifudin fined

Apprentice jockey CK Ng has been suspended for five Singapore race days for careless riding on Lord Of Cloud in Race 3 at last Friday's night meeting.

It was established that, after passing the 500m mark, he directed his mount out while riding it along, when not clear of Agente Fiscale (apprentice Simon Kok), resulting in that horse having to be checked severely.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account his record, guilty plea, the degree of interference and carelessness.

As Ng has been engaged to ride at this Friday's Kranji race meeting, his suspension will be from March 28 to April 18, which covers five Singapore race days.

He was advised of his right of appeal.

Meanwhile, jockey Saifudin Ismail copped a $500 fine for failing to ride High Limit out to the end of the race in the sixth event .

He finished in third position behind Tavito and Kranji Gold. The margins were 21/4 lengths and a short head.