Rookie ZX Tan suspended for two months

`Apprentice jockey ZX Tan has been suspended for two months for failing to ride to the satisfaction of the stewards.

This was after the inquiry into the tactics adopted on his mount, Star Effect, in Race 5 at the Singapore Turf Club Meeting on March 27.

The specifics of the charge were that after the start, he severely checked his mount, covered unnecessary ground throughout the race and rode with insufficient vigour between the 500m mark and the 200m mark.

The stewards did not accept submissions that the Tan lost his balance at the start or that the saddle slipped to any degree to cause him any disadvantage.

Each specific, either in isolation or in combination, resulted in a breach of the racing rule.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account his record, the nature of the charge, his relative inexperience and his personal circumstances.

As Tan has been engaged to ride tonight, his suspension will be from April 11 to June 10.

He was advised of his right of appeal.