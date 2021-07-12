Rousing win by 2YO Renzo

Champion apprentice jockey Simon Kok guiding the Ricardo Le Grange-trained two-year-old Renzo to win second-up at Kranji on Saturday.

If you were the sentimental kind, you would have enjoyed a pleasant flashback when Renzo took the Restricted Maiden sprint on Saturday afternoon.

What we thought we saw was the champion Rocket Man. After all, the silks which apprentice jockey Simon Kok so proudly wore were the oh-so-familiar black-and-red colours of Alfredo Crabbia, the owner of our superstar.

When Rocket Man reigned, those silks were seen across the globe and they certainly put Singapore racing on the international racing landscape.

So it was, to see Renzo's jockey sporting those famous silks was a bright spot on that overcast and drizzly afternoon.

From the stables of trainer Ricardo Le Grange, Renzo was having his second Kranji start and it was the eagle-eyed punters who reaped the rewards.

After all, they would have remembered that debut on June 19, when Renzo finished third after racing like a greenhorn.

So, they went for him, sending him off as the $27 third pick in that competitive sprint.

It was brave of them as the two-year-old Renzo - a full brother to four-time Kranji winner Water Rocket - was racing against some nippy three-year-olds.

But, as we were later to discover, Renzo possessed brilliant speed and his rider took full advantage of that turn of foot.

Here's how Renzo made the news.

Jumping from Gate 5, Kok sent him to the front and, with 200m covered, Renzo was already racing in clean air.

Three hundred metres out and hugging the rails for the shortest route home, Renzo had the rest eating his dust.

Fifty metres out, it was game over. Renzo had his first Kranji win in the bag. It was a brilliant performance from this juvenile who went on to win by an impressive 21/2 lengths.

If he is half as good as his brother Water Rocket, we should be seeing more of him.

Yes, Le Grange, who saddled a double with Sayonara in the fourth, has another good one in his stable of stars.

And, since he is stamped with that Crabbia chop, we're sure he will go far.