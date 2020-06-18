Royal Ascot one of UK’s finest sporting

Queen Elizabeth II said Royal Ascot would "remain one of Britain's finest sporting occasions" despite being forced behind closed doors as the meeting got under way on Tuesday.

The 94-year-old monarch is missing the five-day event for the first time in her 68-year reign because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen, whose horse Estimate won the Ascot Gold Cup in 2013, watched on television from nearby Windsor Castle.

Despite no royal procession, the British monarch has maintained her tradition of writing the foreword to the racecard, sending her "best wishes to the thousands of racing professionals and enthusiasts who will join me in celebrating Royal Ascot this year".

"This year Ascot will feel different for many," she wrote.

"It is so often a chance for friends, families and colleagues to gather together and enjoy a shared passion.

"I am sure, however, that with the valiant efforts of the organisers, owners, trainers and stable staff, it will remain one of Britain's finest sporting occasions and a highlight of the racing calendar."