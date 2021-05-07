Royal Flush the winning hand

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(8) TEAM GOLD ran on strongly to get close on debut. Will know more about it.

(6) PORTRAYAL and (9) TRUE BRIT were not disgraced on their debuts. Will also be richer in experience.

Watch support for the newcomers - a few look likely to be fancied.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(5) HENDO SHUFFLE made good improvement in his second start despite excuses, so is open to further progress. Should make his presence felt.

Well-bred (7) OVATION has shown promise in both starts. Is likely to have more to offer stepping up to this trip after staying on for third over 1,000m last time.

(8) STAR MASTER showed little on debut in a sales race but would have come on since. Could find this an easier task.

Newcomer (9) VAN HUNKS is bred in the purple. Word from the Justin Snaith stable is that he is smart, so any market support should be taken seriously.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(5) MISS MAGICIAN eased in the betting on debut but did well to finish second. She can only improve.

(4) LA FILLE disappointed in her post-debut but comes off a rest sporting blinkers.

(9) STOLEN KISS has not been far off and could make the frame.

Watch the first-timers, especially (7) RUNAWAY PRINCESS and (10) WINGS OF NIKE.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) ROYAL FLUSH was runner-up in his last four starts, the latest was his first attempt over this course and distance. The one to beat.

(2) EMPIRE GLORY and (6) SOFT DAY have earning potential but less scope than Royal Flush.

Newcomers (3) ACT OF THUNDER and (5) GENTLE RAIN are worth a market check and warrant respect if attracting any support.

RACE 5 (1,160M)

(11) MOTOWN MAGIC found support on debut and was not disgraced when second. He should come on and rates the one to beat.

(2) KATZENTHAL did not improve with blinkers but could get into the reckoning.

Watch the newcomers (12) PLATINUM SKY and (13) SLINGS AND ARROWS.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) DAUGHTER OF ZEUS has improved this term over 1,600m, finishing second in three of her last four starts, including over this course and distance. The obvious contender.

(2) RAZZLE DAZZLE EM looked a winner in waiting after a smart debut second over 1,400m but is becoming costly to follow. She was only fifth over this trip two starts back but bounced back to form when second, reverting to 1,400m last time.

(3) HOT MARMALADE and (5) JETRIX are other likely improvers over this distance. Can consider.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(1) SIREN OF GREECE has been costly to follow but deserves another chance.

(2) FASINADA has matured. Should not go down without a fight.

Look for improvement from (7) DANCEABOUTTHESUN on her debut run. She is trying a longer trip with blinkers.

(3) WAY TO DREAM could get into the money.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) BEL PUNTO has shown improvement when racing handily in recent starts. But will need to get into a forward position from a wide draw.

(2) PIKETBERG ALLEY has been erratic up the straight but did hint at ability. Has scope for improvement in his first start over a long distance.

(3) SMILEATTHESUNSET has decent form up to 1,400m and may have more to offer over this trip in his peak outing. However, will need to deal with a wide draw.

(4) BUFFALO THORN stayed on well over 1,250m from a wide barrier last time. This step-up in trip and a good draw suit.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

(9) APOLLO ELEVEN improved heaps when tried over a longer distance in his second start. Could make his presence felt even from an outside draw.

(4) NUSSPLY pulled up lame last time and is battling to crack a win. He could get it right this time round.

(2) TWIN TURBO was not striding out last start. Could get into the picture if problem free.

(5) JUMEIRAH GOLD needed his first run as a gelding. Could feature.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

Best-weighted (6) ICON PRINCESS has had only one go over this trip and was far from disgraced on that occasion in a Grade 1. She is well-in under these conditions and will be hard to peg back if allowed a soft lead. Jockey Grant van Niekerk is an eye-catching booking.

(2) MAJESTIC MOZART stayed on to finish ahead of Icon Princess last time. Is likely to be a factor on similar weight terms.

Consistent rivals (1) HUDOO MAGIC and (4) LOVE HAPPENS boast solid records at this level. Should again be competitive.

RACE 11 (1,800M)

Trainer Sean Tarry has four of the six runners.

(2) SHANGO needed his first run badly as a gelding badly. Will come on heaps.

He could make up the 1¾ lengths on (1) PACK LEADER despite being only ½kg better off.

Stable companion (4) FLYING CARPET has mixed form but cannot be ruled out.

(6) BEPOP is not well-in but is no slouch.

RACE 12 (1,000M)

(1) BOOMPS A DAISY and (2) CARIBBEAN SUNSET are smart sprinters with unblemished records over this track and trip. Boomps A Daisy may lack fitness after a layoff and she is also conceding 3.5kg to Caribbean Sunset, which could benefit her rival.

(3) BRIANNA is an exciting prospect who backed her debut win with a fast-finishing second, after a slow start in a hot sprint handicap over the course and distance last time. She ought to improve.

Fellow three-year-old fillies (4) IRIS and (5) SOCIAL BUTTERFLY are useful in their own right. They boast consistent records, too.

RACE 13 (1,000M)

(1) VARINA was never travelling well last time but could get back on track.

However, on their meeting last December, she is 11kg worse off with (2) TRUE CHARM for a 1½-length beating and could battle to confirm.

On the same form line, (6) MULETA should also reverse the form but she is probably not at her best.

(5) GREENS is always in with a winning chance.

RACE 14 (1,000M)

Intriguing contest as promising two-year-old (5) SUPER SIRI takes on her elders. But she appears to be above average - winning two of three starts over this trip. Includes her most recent outing when getting the better of subsequent winner African Rain.

(1) GLACIER GOLD won her only start over this trip and has scope, so could pose a threat.

Stable companions (3) WINTER FURI and (4) PROCRASTINATION could also stake their claims.