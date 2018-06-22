Royal Fort should relish the 1,400m trip in Race 3

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) GIMME CRYSTALS was heavily backed when she won her debut. The runner-up, March Music, has done very well since.

(3) KLEVER KATHY tends to lack a little bit extra late but she should contest the finish again.

(5) SEATTLE MERMAID won easily last time out.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) BORN A BULLY was not let to stride last time out and he should fight out the finish.

(4) CATHTHEMASTER was heavily supported on debut and did not run badly at all. He is likely to be smarter this time.

(5) EL CHEEPO makes his local debut and could make vast improvement.

(3) SPEEDY FLYER can sneak in for a placing.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(9) ROYAL FORT's step-up to 1,400m could be what he is looking for and he can beat this weak field.

(8) KISSMEBACKFOOT is holding form.

(7) GENEROUS GUY is worth keeping an eye on the betting.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) BIKINI MODEL is holding form and has a winning chance.

(2) HONEY'S LEGACY showed up nicely on her local debut. She's in the mix.

(3) GREAT SOUND has a place chance.

(10) CHINCHILLA could do better over this longer distance.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(1) STATE CAPTURE is doing well but takes a big jump up in distance.

(2) PONDICHERRI tends to lack a finish and needs to do more to win.

(3) CHAONONE'S THEORY showed improvement last time out.

(6) BLACK PIMPERNEL will prefer this distance.

(8) THE GOWN can go close.

RACE 6 (3,600M)

(1) THE ELMO EFFECT is clearly a lot better than his last run would suggest and can bounce back.

(2) DESERT WISDOM, (3) PLANO and (4) FRIKKIE fought out the finish last time out and there is every reason to suggest that it could be the same in this race.

(6) SHADY WORLD has won over this course and distance.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) BREAKFAST CLUB did not produce his best on turf last start but is clearly not out of it.

(2) SACRED ORATION seems at his very best around this trip and should run well.

(3) STORY OF MY LIFE has pole position and can go close.

(4) SOVIET COSMONAUT and (5) IT IS WRITTEN are capable of earning stake cheques.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(3) RED GRANITE is coming off a decent win and must be respected.

(5) VEEIPEE CLUB proved just in need of her last run and can do better this time.

(6) COASTAL SPELL is clearly capable of better than her last run.

(10) REINE TONNERE did well to win her latest start and can be considered.