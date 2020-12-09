Royal Racer can overcome tough draw in Race 5
Wednesday's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) preview
RACE 1 (1,650M)
3 SHANGHAI DRAGON is unlucky not to already be a winner. He tried to make all last time but was beaten narrowly at the finish. Expect he tries the same again.
1 ROMAN IMPERO is racing well and gets a favourable draw. He clearly relished the drop to Class 5 and further improvement is expected.
6 BABY STORM is racing well but just needs to offset the wide draw.
8 NITRO EXPRESS draws well and has race experience on his side.
RACE 2 (1,200M)
11 KWAI CHUNG ELITE rarely runs a bad race although he is winless from 19 starts. Still, he has drawn favourably and gets conditions to suit. Can win, if good enough.
4 KA FORTUNE has two close-up runner-up efforts at his last two outings. He rates as a leading player.
5 SPEEDY OPTIMIST should get the right run from gate three and bears close watching with Zac Purton up.
6 FOR FUN'S SAKE mixes his form but does get the services of Joao Moreira.
RACE 3 (1,650M)
3 CHARITY WINGS is consistent and this is a suitable contest. From Gate One and with familiar ally Alexis Badel aboard, he should get the right run.
5 INCANTO PREPARED finished a close-up second last time out. He is proven to be a consistent customer over this course and distance.
1 ZHAN JIANG ROCKS has improved back in Class 3. He draws well and deserves respect.
8 SHANGHAI GRACE is next best.
RACE 4 (1,000M)
LONGINES INTERNATIONAL JOCKEYS' CHAMPIONSHIP 1ST LEG12 OVERSUBSCRIBED surged into a close-up third last time and, from that first-up effort, should have taken plenty of residual fitness out of it. He draws well and slots in light.
9 HEY PAL kept on soundly for third last start. He does draw well and should relish the switch back to the grass.
3 VERY SWEET ORANGE should find the front from Gate Three.
2 JAZZ STEED is next best.
RACE 5 1,650M)
LONGINES INTERNATIONAL JOCKEYS' CHAMPIONSHIP 2ND LEG
3 ROYAL RACER won easily last time out. However, he has drawn poorly in Gate 12 but his last-start win is hard to ignore and drawing Moreira's services bodes well.
2 RIGHT HONOURABLE is better than his recent record suggests. Blinkers go on first time and it would not shock to see him sharpen up big time.
5 FEARLESS FIRE has found his niche at the Valley. Purton aboard suits, as does drawing Gate One.
10 UNIVERSAL GO GO has drawn well and rates strongly for this.
RACE 6 (1,200M)
10 WINS ALL draws awkwardly but will still more than likely not push for a forward position. He has the ability to offset this minor hiccup.
7 INNO LEGEND is looking to snap a streak of two runner-up efforts. He draws well in gate five and retains the services of Purton.
12 NOBLE MAN slots in light. Gate Two is a positive and he will be in the finish.
4 COLONEL is the likely leader. He will take catching off the back of an impressive last-start win.
RACE 7 (1,650M)
LONGINES INTERNATIONAL JOCKEYS' CHAMPIONSHIP 3RD LEG9 HALL OF CHAMP is looking for back-to-back wins. He steps back up to Class 3 now, which makes things tricky but does come off a very tidy win.
5 LIGHTNING STEED has drawn poorly but will more than likely roll forward to try and lead. He will look the winner for the majority of the race.
1 REEL BIZZY is looking to snap a run of two second-placed efforts. He draws well and his last two efforts hold him in good stead.
11 SUNNY LAD has drawn awkwardly but gets a light weight to offset the rise to Class 3.
RACE 8 (1,200M)
LONGINES INTERNATIONAL JOCKEYS' CHAMPIONSHIP 4TH LEG12 HARMONY N BLESSED won with supreme authority on debut. He is looking to remain unbeaten and with no weight on his back, he is capable of winning again.
2 GRATEFUL HEART is looking for a hat-trick of wins. He remains in Class 3 which suits and has drawn the inside gate.
6 FLYING BONUS will roll forward and get every chance under Purton.
9 WHAT A LEGEND is good enough to be included in those novelty bets.
RACE 9 (1,800)
11 MAXIMUS closed off nicely in his Hong Kong debut. He arrived as an unbeaten Listed Stakes winner. He should relish the 1,800m.
4 GREEN LUCK loves the course. He just needs to overcome the wide gate.
2 SAVVY NINE has continued to trial well and it would not surprise to see him win.
1 BUTTERFIELD can go into the "quartet".
COMMENTS BY THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now