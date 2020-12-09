Royal Racer can overcome tough draw in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,650M)

3 SHANGHAI DRAGON is unlucky not to already be a winner. He tried to make all last time but was beaten narrowly at the finish. Expect he tries the same again.

1 ROMAN IMPERO is racing well and gets a favourable draw. He clearly relished the drop to Class 5 and further improvement is expected.

6 BABY STORM is racing well but just needs to offset the wide draw.

8 NITRO EXPRESS draws well and has race experience on his side.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

11 KWAI CHUNG ELITE rarely runs a bad race although he is winless from 19 starts. Still, he has drawn favourably and gets conditions to suit. Can win, if good enough.

4 KA FORTUNE has two close-up runner-up efforts at his last two outings. He rates as a leading player.

5 SPEEDY OPTIMIST should get the right run from gate three and bears close watching with Zac Purton up.

6 FOR FUN'S SAKE mixes his form but does get the services of Joao Moreira.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

3 CHARITY WINGS is consistent and this is a suitable contest. From Gate One and with familiar ally Alexis Badel aboard, he should get the right run.

5 INCANTO PREPARED finished a close-up second last time out. He is proven to be a consistent customer over this course and distance.

1 ZHAN JIANG ROCKS has improved back in Class 3. He draws well and deserves respect.

8 SHANGHAI GRACE is next best.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

LONGINES INTERNATIONAL JOCKEYS' CHAMPIONSHIP 1ST LEG12 OVERSUBSCRIBED surged into a close-up third last time and, from that first-up effort, should have taken plenty of residual fitness out of it. He draws well and slots in light.

9 HEY PAL kept on soundly for third last start. He does draw well and should relish the switch back to the grass.

3 VERY SWEET ORANGE should find the front from Gate Three.

2 JAZZ STEED is next best.

RACE 5 1,650M)

LONGINES INTERNATIONAL JOCKEYS' CHAMPIONSHIP 2ND LEG

3 ROYAL RACER won easily last time out. However, he has drawn poorly in Gate 12 but his last-start win is hard to ignore and drawing Moreira's services bodes well.

2 RIGHT HONOURABLE is better than his recent record suggests. Blinkers go on first time and it would not shock to see him sharpen up big time.

5 FEARLESS FIRE has found his niche at the Valley. Purton aboard suits, as does drawing Gate One.

10 UNIVERSAL GO GO has drawn well and rates strongly for this.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

10 WINS ALL draws awkwardly but will still more than likely not push for a forward position. He has the ability to offset this minor hiccup.

7 INNO LEGEND is looking to snap a streak of two runner-up efforts. He draws well in gate five and retains the services of Purton.

12 NOBLE MAN slots in light. Gate Two is a positive and he will be in the finish.

4 COLONEL is the likely leader. He will take catching off the back of an impressive last-start win.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

LONGINES INTERNATIONAL JOCKEYS' CHAMPIONSHIP 3RD LEG9 HALL OF CHAMP is looking for back-to-back wins. He steps back up to Class 3 now, which makes things tricky but does come off a very tidy win.

5 LIGHTNING STEED has drawn poorly but will more than likely roll forward to try and lead. He will look the winner for the majority of the race.

1 REEL BIZZY is looking to snap a run of two second-placed efforts. He draws well and his last two efforts hold him in good stead.

11 SUNNY LAD has drawn awkwardly but gets a light weight to offset the rise to Class 3.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

LONGINES INTERNATIONAL JOCKEYS' CHAMPIONSHIP 4TH LEG12 HARMONY N BLESSED won with supreme authority on debut. He is looking to remain unbeaten and with no weight on his back, he is capable of winning again.

2 GRATEFUL HEART is looking for a hat-trick of wins. He remains in Class 3 which suits and has drawn the inside gate.

6 FLYING BONUS will roll forward and get every chance under Purton.

9 WHAT A LEGEND is good enough to be included in those novelty bets.

RACE 9 (1,800)

11 MAXIMUS closed off nicely in his Hong Kong debut. He arrived as an unbeaten Listed Stakes winner. He should relish the 1,800m.

4 GREEN LUCK loves the course. He just needs to overcome the wide gate.

2 SAVVY NINE has continued to trial well and it would not surprise to see him win.

1 BUTTERFIELD can go into the "quartet".

COMMENTS BY THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB