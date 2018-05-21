Royal Ruler makes grand comeback

Eight-time winner Royal Ruler returned from a 252-day break to edge out the favourite in the first of two $100,000 events at Kranji yesterday.

The Stephen Gray-trained $15 favourite Al Green looked poised for victory after overtaking the leader Marine Treasure shortly after straigthening but found no answer to Royal Ruler's stronger finish under jockey Nooresh Juglall's vigorous riding in the Kranji Stakes B-2 event over the Polytrack 1,100m in Race 5.

Certain quarters felt that the winner still looked overweight when resuming with 16kg more than his last start on Sept 10 but trainer Ricardo Le Grange felt that his six-year-old American-bred might have picked up the extra kilos but didn't look it at the parade ring.

But what was more significant was the time given to the horse to make his comeback from an injury and his last two trials were impressive.

"The 16kg actually didn't look it in the parade ring. You know, when they look 16kg up, they're up 16kg. But he actually didn't look it, so I was happy with him," said Le Grange.

"His two trials were really good. You know, if you go back and look at his last trial, it was a solid trial. He's an athletic horse, so I guess that helps us a lot. I thought it was a good ride by Nooresh. He's riding very well - strong and positive and very confident."

Juglall jumped Royal Ruler swiftly and crossed in from barrier 9 to be third, as Marine Treasure led from Al Green. Then came Silkino, Pole Paradise and last-start $222 winner Mr Luck.

Marine Treasure was still ahead turning for home but not for long. Jockey Glen Boss brought Al Green up to sail past the leader at the 300m mark.

But Juglall wasn't done. In fact, he just got to work, clicking up Royal Ruler to go after the $15 favourite. Al Green fought on and Juglall had to throw in everything to hit the front with less than 100m left to run. In the end, he won by half a length in 1min 05.43sec. He paid $48 for a win.

"I was so rapt that this horse won today. You know, he has a slab fracture and to come back from that was a huge effort," said Le Grange.

"You know, you go back to this horse's earlier form, he's a serious horse and, obviously, that little problem might have been niggling him for the last few runs and obviously came to a head, so we had to give him the forced break."

Juglall praised Royal Ruler's connections for the patience in getting the horse back to the races and was pretty confident on his trial and work.

"They gave him every possible time to come back. The way he trialled, I knew his first run would come with a shout and his workout with Mokastar just added more confidence," said the Mauritian jockey.

"He's a smart horse, what more can you ask from him?"