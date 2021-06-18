Royal Wulff hard to topple again

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(3) FASHIONIGMA was runner-up in her last two starts. She should be in the shake-up.

(5) PRINCESS PHILIPPA was just behind her last time and could give her a go.

(4) PRAIRIE FALCON was not disgraced on debut and will enjoy the extra distance.

(7) SPLASH OF GREEN ran on strongly over this track and trip last time. She will know more about it.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(12) STARRYWINTERNIGHT ran well in his first run as a gelding and the form looks good. Look for a big run. (8) KING ARTHUR is better than his last run. If he jumps well, he could a threat.

(10) MY MASTER, (1) ABLUEAZURE, (2) ARKAAN, (5) FLINDERS RANGE and (6) INTEGRATE are place chances.

RACE 3 (2,600M)

(1) UNDERSTATED appears a difficult ride and gets going late. He finished over two lengths ahead of biggest danger (2) ROYAL MAZARIN, who ran second in two subsequent runs.

(5) WHOLE OF THE MOON should have no problem with the longer distance.

(3) ONE BLOCK should make the money.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(1) I'M AL is making his debut as a gelding after a rest. Follow if there is support.

(2) SIGNALS is having his peak run and should be involved in the result.

(4) REGENT'S PARK is improving nicely. A definite money chance.

(7) CHIEF RAFEEF never travelled last time but should be given another chance.

(5) RIGHT CHOICE needed his last run and can improve.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(7) ROYAL WULFF should be ideally suited to 1,200m at this track. He could retain unbeaten status as a gelding and make it four straight wins.

(3) ORAVAR should make Royal Wulff work for victory.

(9) CROWN GUARDIAN is holding form and could get into the reckoning.

(5) DOUBLE 'O' EIGHT was coughing last time but could make the frame.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(4) REUNION showed he is ready to resume winning ways after a determined effort last time.

(6) GREAT WARRIOR has blinkers back on but has a wide draw to overcome.

(9) MASTER AND MAN ran below form last time but could get back on track.

(2) IVALO'S PRINCE disappointed last time but is better than that.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(6) LAST CHEER got up to beat (8) YOU DESERVE IT by 3/4 lengths last time but the 1.5kg difference could see them get close.

(3) SENESCENCE is held on her last run but could do a lot better.

(1) ARCHER'S GIRL never got into it last time but is obviously better than that.

SUNDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RACE CARD