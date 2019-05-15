Ruby Spirit the one to follow

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(10) WE LIGHT THE FIRE is back over the 1,000m trip and should have every chance of opening his account.

(4) DOUBLE ESPRESSO had excuses against older runners last start. His trial was promising and he could make big improvement.

(8) PRESUMPTUOUS showed something in his trial and could come on from a good draw.

(2) CANDY APPLE has experience and can only get better.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(5) KNIGHT WARRIOR caught the eye, finishing strongly for second, albeit on the Poly. Had he got going sooner, he could have won.

(8) PINKERTON, a colt by Dynasty, has showed he may need further ground. He could be the big improver in this.

(1) AL JAZEERA wasn't disgraced against his elders last time out and should show more.

(14) WATCHWORD has a say.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(2) RAGOON has shown good ability. Better than his last few outings, he could excel in this company and venue especially from draw 1.

(1) COLLABRO doesn't know how to run a bad race and a fair run must be expected from him in his track debut as well.

(8) BLACKBURN ROC caught the eye last start.

(3) TOMMY GRAND has a say.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(7) EXCESSIVE GRACE is weighted to beat this lot (even if against mostly males here). She runs on well and should go the longer distance.

(3) WORLD CRUISE put in a career-best run last start and may take the distance in his stride. He has the plum draw.

(1) PARADISE LOST ran his best race at this venue two starts back and looked lost at Greyville last time out.

(8) SUN ON SAND has run well over this trip.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(4) HELLO SUMMER was eye-catching in both starts at this venue and would be deserving. But she has drawn badly and it is a wide-open race. Still, she must have a say.

(10) SONG OF THE FOREST won well before a rest and could show more improvement on handicap debut.

(8) WILDLY IN LOVE won well and could dictate to the end again.

(15) LUNAR TIDE has much improved of late.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(13) RUBY SPIRIT has not disgraced himself at Scottsville. He carries bottom weight and must have every chance of adding to his one official win.

(9) BUCKLEBERRY is as consistent as they come and another good effort can be expected.

(5) RIPIT UP is an interesting entry. He switches to sprints and he could relish the challenge. He has decent ability.

(8) CUMULUS and (11) IMMORTELLE can show up.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(12) CHERRY POP showed good pace in her last two starts and will be at a peak now. It was her first run at this venue when second and she must build on that.

(8) CELESTINA came back to best in a stronger race last start and can improve on her only run.

(6) EXTRAVARGANT is a lot better than her last try on soft ground. Include her.

(15) I'M FREE improved here last time out and could be the value type.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(14) SIMPLY RUSSIAN meets her elders. She has been improving nicely and was not disgraced in her track debut last start.

(11) WINTER RETREAT can score an overdue win after a rest. Her two official runs can't be faulted.

(1) CAPTAINS LOVE brings decent Highveld form into the race. May not have the best of draws though.

(16) WYLIE'S LASS can improve.