Run Fox Run can remain unbeaten

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) RADIANT LOVE should enjoy the extra trip.

(3) PARKTOWN and (6) BOLLINGER have run well over track and trip, but riding arrangements suggest stablemate (4) LEAD SINGER is preferred.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(7) HOT GOSSIP is improving fast.

(1) VIPER JET hasn't been far back in all five starts.

(2) FRIENDS FOREVER should be at peak fitness.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) ERIK THE RED and (4) PRAY FOR RAIN were impressive in winning last time out, after having finished behind (3) JOSEPH BARRY on debut.

(9) EMBLEM OF HOPE is closely matched with that trio.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(12) SULTANAH loved the mile trip last time out. With experience gained, she could handle the inside track. She beat (1) BELLA ROSA, who needed her last run.

(2) MILFORD SOUND has improved. Shouldn't be far away.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

Fillies (14) SARAH, (15) WISTERIA WALK and (17) SPRING BREAK are weighted to run well but will be tested by their male rivals. Spring Break finished behind (6) CARTEL CAPTAIN last start but has improved.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(12) MASTER SUPREME should be in the shake-up if he can overcome the wide draw.

(6) TYRUS EXPRESS will stay the distance if settles early.

(1) KOOL BAIKAL has improved.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) GOT THE GREENLIGHT sets a good standard and will strip fitter after a pleasing comeback in a Highveld feature.

(2) WILD COAST ran well in the Guineas when ahead of stablemate (4) SACHDEV and should confirm on these terms.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(3) SEATTLE FORCE has won all four runs at this track, including two over this distance.

(6) DUKE OF SPIN gets weight from all and has the blinkers back on.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

Traditional Cape Derby trial which the Snaith and Crawford yards dominate. The former may have the edge as each stable has three in-form runners. Riding arrangements suggest (9) SILVER HOST is the stable elect.

(3) PARTERRE and (4) BAG OF TRICKS are the Crawford chances over this trip.

RACE 10 (2,000M)

(2) JIVE EXPRESS won her only try over this course and distance and could double-up.

(6) WILD THOUGHTS should see out the extra trip.

(1) PRETTY BALLERINA found problems last time out and should make the frame.

RACE 11 (1,000M)

Undefeated (9) RUN FOX RUN has done everything asked of her and has scope for further improvement.

(2) CHIMICHURI RUN beat several of these rivals over track and trip recently.

Champ (1) KASIMIR and pacey (3) PACIFIC TRADER are proven at the highest level.

RACE 12 (1,000M)

There shouldn't be much to choose between (3) MADEMOISELLE, (6) ESKIMO KISSES, (4) OCEAN CITY and (1) WINTER WATCH on recent collateral form.

RACE 13 (1,600M)

(11) QUEEN SUPREME is on the up and could have the measure of her rivals.

(1) CELTIC SEA has set a high standard and should acquit herself competitively again.

(2) CLOUDS UNFOLD made a timely return to form behind that rival last start and should make a bold defence of her title.

RACE 14 (1,450M)

Difficult to choose between stable companions (1) MARSHALL, who was rested and gelded after not striding out in the Dingaans when well backed, and (2) YOUR PACE OR MINE, who should be at peak fitness.

Watch the betting of (7) CAPTAIN CHORUS.

RACE 15 (2,000M)

Last year's winner (2) RAINBOW BRIDGE has maintained his form at the highest level and is expected to make a bold defence of his title.

(3) VARDY and (5) ONE WORLD have solid credentials but are untried over this trip.

(4) HAWWAAM has no stamina doubts.