Run As One still the one

RACE 1 (1,500M)

(3) PINK LEGACY eased in the betting after a rest and ran well behind (4) RED HOT. But she is looking for the longer distance and could come on in heaps.

(1) GILDA GRAY is running consistently close. But, based on her run when beaten by Look Yourself, she could have her say.

(2) FORT SNOW has had her chances but should not be far off.

(5) COVERMEINSUNSHINE and (7) HONEY BUNNY could place.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(3) NAARAH bounced back to her best after a break in her new surroundings. She easily accounted for (2) BELLA CHICA earlier in her career. However, Bella Chica has come on well and is looking for fivewins in succession.

(5) MULETA is no slouch and could get into the action fresh.

(6) BIG EYED GIRL has good form and should go well with 54kg.

(1) BEFORE THE DAWN, (7) MOUNIA and (4) IMPRESSIVE DUCHESS are looking for the minor money.

RACE 3 (1,500M)

(3) ORGETORIX did well in his first run in new surroundings and will relish the extra trip.

(4) SCOTTADITO has been close-up in all three runs. If she takes her place, she could feature.

(2) RA'ED needed his last run. He should make his presence felt but he has let followers down before.

(1) GLOBAL PLAYER should not be far off on form.

(8) RUN FOR THE SUN could improve.

RACE 4 (1,500M)

(1) LION OF THE DESERT has ability. After encountering problems, he opened his account third-up. He could follow up.

(6) FUNKY MUSIC is never far back and should run an honest race.

Stablemates (2) SACRED LOTUS and (5) EURO CENT (rested) are capable of pulling it off.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) BUREAU DES LEGENDE won her maiden well after a rest. She enjoyed the 1,600m trip and has scope for improvement.

(2) SERGEI was narrowly beaten in his last two starts. He could get it right.

(4) DARK VISION was not disgraced after a rest, which appears to have got his mind right.

(3) FLINDERS RANGE comes off a maiden win and could improve more.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(1) RUN AS ONE is maturing and could complete a hat-trick. Many are looking to capitalise if he fluffs his lines.

(4) KINGS CUP meets him on 8.5kg better terms for 31/4-length difference, while (9) IRISH RAIN meets him on 4.5kg better terms for 21/4 lengths, so both could go close.

There should not be much to choose among (2) HUMBLE TUNE and (10) CAPETOWN AFFAIR on their recent meeting.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(4) CORVETTE CAPTAIN just needed his last outing. He could chalk up a deserving second win.

(1) TOUCH OF FATE, (3) INFORMATIVE, (5) AFTER HOURS and (8) BRIDGE OF SPIES should not be far off on collateral form.

(2) EDWARD LONGSHANKS and (7) SOWETO ROSE come off maiden wins and could go on. Luck in running could play an important role.