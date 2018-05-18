Russet Air set to soar with progress

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(6) MIXED SIGNALS produced an eye-catching debut when second over the course and distance. She makes most appeal of the raced runners and, with natural improvement, should be hard to beat.

The biggest threat is likely to come from one of a number of well-bred newcomers. (1) AFRICAN DIAMOND, (7) MULAN, (9) POLLY'S DESTINY, (11) ROCK TRIP and (12) SHAMROCK WIND are of particular interest.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) TEXAS SKY ran a cracker on the turf before disappointing at Scottsville. That run was not bad as he jumped slow but here he switches to the Polytrack. Can improve on previous runs here.

(10) HONEST PRINCE and (11) ROY ROYALE - his stablemates - are running well and should be right on top of them.

(5) STARCRAFT PRINCE brings Highveld form into it and could enjoy the change.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(6) FROZEN TUNE and (11) THE SUIT have displayed useful ability and boast form strong enough to contest the outcome.

(14) WATCH ME DAD made what appeared a strong maiden and, with improvement, can pose a threat.

The same, however, could be said of (10) RIVER BASIN and (13) VENDEE GLOBE.

Newcomers (3) CARLTON HEIGHTS, (4) CEDAR MAN and (12) THE SULTANS BAZAAR are worth watching.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(5) BEDAZZLED JOKER is back at his best track. He will be at a peak and should have every chance.

(10) THE KING OF RANDOM doesn't live up to his name as he showed up strongly last start. His stable is in good form and he has drawn ideally.

(7) OPEN COURT can only improve after winning his maiden here over further last time out.

(8) BENFONTEIN is an interesting entry after a Trial.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(13) RUSSET AIR caught the eye on debut when course-and-distance second and, with natural improvement, should be hard to beat.

(3) DYNAMITE JACK, (4) EL CHEEPO and (6) FAMOUS ORATOR have shown enough to earn a cheque.

(2) DUBULA, (11) LINE EDITOR, (8) HIDDEN INFLUENCE and (14) THE SOLUTION are the newcomers to watch.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(4) PARABOLA and (9) LEAVES OF GRASS are set for a rematch. The former showed last term she can go the 2,000m trip.

(6) KAHULA was not far behind and could threaten.

(1) EPONA could be coming back to best and must be respected.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(3) ETERNAL NIGHT and (6) ALPHA SAPHIRE are long-time maidens with earning potential.

(1) BLUE FLOWER finished ahead of Alpha Saphire last time out and should confirm.

(2) HELLO SUMMER appears to be holding form.

(7) ROCKET GIRL has made smart progress racing around the turn and could have the measure of these.

RACE 8 (1,900M)

(13) DARK MOON RISING could pull it off for the locals. He was in impressive form before being tested in top company and wasn't disgraced.

(6) PACK LEADER represents the youngsters and, on his last start, should have some of the main protagonists held.

(5) THE SLADE needed his last race and is set to come on nicely.

(8) PLATINUM PRINCE, (1) IT'S MY TURN, (2) ELUSIVE SILVA, (12) STRATHDON and more are in it.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(2) AL WAHED made all the running when beating several of these last start and should be competitive again, but won't have things his own way.

(4) WHAT AWINNER finished in close attendance and could turn the tables with that comeback run under his belt.

(1) NORTHERN CORNER got going late to finish on their heels and should be in the mix.

(8) FIRE WALKER and (9) WESTERN STORM have claims.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(3) AFRICAN NIGHT SKY makes his Champions Season debut. An important race for him as he tries Greyville and races after a rest. But he has the class.

(4) MAMBO MIME needed his last start and has a much better draw this time. Expect more from him.

(5) STEEL ROSE needed his last run and could steal it.

(2) SARATOGA DANCER, (8) LEGEND and (6) STAR EXPRESS can earn.

RACE 11 (1,800M)

(1) JAILHOUSE ROCK and (3) EARL OF WARWICK - both last-start maiden winners - are progressive sorts who are bred to enjoy the extra trip. Both will have more to offer in their third runs after a rest, so they could fight out the finish.

(5) LEAGUE GAME was not disgraced in his first run after being gelded and will have more to offer.

(4) MIDDLEMARCH and (2) POWER TOWER are not without chances.

RACE 12 (1,600M)

Trainer Justin Snaith holds a strong hand with (1) DYNAMIC DIANA and (9) MIYABI GOLD. The former is very highly regarded, having already run in features. But, on his local debut, he lost valuable ground. If he jumps on terms, he must go close.

(3) MISS MILANNA ran a cracker last start and should go close again.

(11) ASHFAHAN carries a light weight.